Toni Stone points out a large jar of pickled beets in The Ornamentry in 2019. Pickled vegetables and some other items in the store are available for free with a donation to the Catholic Schools of Fairbanks.
Judi Grahek, owner of The Ornamentry, which opens twice a year, stands behind her store's front counter this December, 2019. Grahek has been running the store full of local creations for 35 years.
Baby shoes for sale sit out at the Ornamentry on November 5, 2014.
Various items for sale are displayed at the Ornamentry. Everything at the gift shop is made in Alaska, expect for some of the baskets and candies.
The Ornamentry, sits at 801 Pioneer Road and is open for it's 35th season.
Artha Deruyter browses The Ornamentry during her first trip to the store.
This ornament is adorned with a chickadee hand painted by Frances Bundtzen. It's one of the many wares from local artisans at The Ornamentry in 2019.
Tasneem Poyer at The Ornamentry for the first time. She perused this repurposed library card catalog full of ornaments, as one of her first stops in the store.
The Ornamentry, a seasonal shop in Fairbanks, will re-open on Nov 1 for its 35th year. It will remain open through Dec. 24.
The shop, 801 Pioneer Road, is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. land closed Sundays and Thanksgiving Day.
The shop features handcrafted gifts by 100 local artisans, everything from ornaments to quilts, home decor, wool mittens hats and neck warmers, handcrafted items for the kitchen, See’s Candies and more.
Owner Judi Graham also pickles beets, zucchini, cabbage garden relish and dilly beans. Funds from those items are donated to Catholic Schools of Fairbanks, which her children and grandchildren have all attended.
She never expected her seasonal shop to operate this long. She is open in the weeks leading up to Christmas and then for a short period of time in the spring, around the Easter holiday.
“If it stays fun, I’ll do it till I’m 90,” said the 80-year-old shop owner.