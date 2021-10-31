The Ornamentry, a seasonal shop in Fairbanks, will re-open on Nov 1 for its 35th year. It will remain open through Dec. 24.

The shop, 801 Pioneer Road, is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. land closed Sundays and Thanksgiving Day.

The shop features handcrafted gifts by 100 local artisans, everything from ornaments to quilts, home decor, wool mittens hats and neck warmers, handcrafted items for the kitchen, See’s Candies and more.

Owner Judi Graham also pickles beets, zucchini, cabbage garden relish and dilly beans. Funds from those items are donated to Catholic Schools of Fairbanks, which her children and grandchildren have all attended.

She never expected her seasonal shop to operate this long. She is open in the weeks leading up to Christmas and then for a short period of time in the spring, around the Easter holiday.

“If it stays fun, I’ll do it till I’m 90,” said the 80-year-old shop owner.

Masks are appreciated.

Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.

Recommended for you