Last week readers of this column were introduced to the Golden Heart Community Foundation. This week is an introduction to readers of this local Fairbanks foundation's good works for our community since its inception in 2013:
Grant Awards from 2013 to Present
• 2021 Grant Awards
Walter Harper Project — Bronze statue commemorating first person to reach Denali
Fairbanks Community Food Bank — Vehicle Fuel, Repair and Maintenance
Northern Hope Center — Northern Hope Center operations support
Friends of Creamer's Field — Interpretive Signs for Historical Garden
Green Star of Interior Alaska — Battery Backlog Disposal
KUAC Friends Group KUAC — TV Transmitter Replacement
Love In the Name of Christ — Loving Families program support
North Star Community Foundation — Kids Literacy Farmers Market
Rotary of Fairbanks — Playground project support
Southeast Regional Resource Center Alaska — Academic Decathlon and Pentathlon
Special Olympics Alaska Special Olympics Tanana Valley — support
The Salvation Army Fairbanks Corps — Human Services Assistance
The World Eskimo-Indian Olympics, Inc — WEIO 2022 program support
University of Alaska Museum of the North UA — Museum of the North Museum Kits
United Way of the Tanana Valley — Volunteer lunches Covid-19 vaccination Carlson Center
• 2020 Grant Awards
Fairbanks Community Food Bank — Keep the lights on at the Fairbanks Community Food Bank
Fairbanks Summer Arts Festival — Web interview series
Fairbanks Symphony Association — Fairbanks Symphony Televised Concerts
Friends of Creamer's Field — 2021 Sharing Nature & History Program
Literacy Council of Alaska Adult Literacy — GED Support and English as a Second Language
Love In the Name of Christ — Loving Families 2020/21
Midnight Sun Council, Boy Scouts Of America — Midnight Sun Council Boy Scouts of America
NAMI Fairbanks — NAMI Fairbanks Website Development and Maintenance
No Limit Inc — Warming station
North Star Imagination Library — North Star Imagination Library
The Bread Line, Inc. — BLI Kitchen Project 2020
The Folk School — Wood Fest 2021
The Salvation Army Fairbanks — Corps General Assistance Arrearage Assistance
North Star Community Foundation — Project Homeless Connect returned grant
Fairbanks Community Food Bank — Bone Builders Program
Foundation Health LLC FMH outreach to businesses to reopen safely
The Salvation Army — Food programs, personal care kits, and rental assistance
No Limit Inc — Warming Center for the homeless population
North Star Council on Aging Fairbanks Senior Center operating support
• 2019 Grant Awards
Fairbanks Children's Museum Sensory Room and Sensory Exhibit Updates
Fairbanks Arts Association 2019-2020 Fairbanks Arts & Cultural Education (FACE) School
Performances
Downtown Association of Fairbanks Sustaining a Cost-effective Community Response to Chronically Inebriated People
Alaska Songbird Institute Birds Across Boundaries: Sharing local science through digital storytelling
Breast Cancer Detection Center of Alaska BCDC of Alaska Mammography Assistance Program
Literacy Council of Alaska Adult literacy in the Interior
Love, Inc. Loving Families Program
The Folk School Printmaking Studio at The Folk School
Fairbanks Community Food Bank H.E.L.P. for medically referred patients
• 2018 Grant Awards
Downtown Association of Fairbanks Sustaining a Cost-effective Community Response to Chronically Inebriated People
Love, Inc. Loving Families 2018-2019
Weller Elementary School PTA Cross country skis for recess and PE use
Calypso Farm and Ecology Center Calypso Farm Field Trips
Fairbanks Children's Museum Expanding Services for Children with Autism Spectrum Disorders
Fairbanks Concert Association FCA February Education Intensive and Mini-Festival
Fairbanks Summer Arts Festival General Operating Funds Support
Friends of Creamer's Field Sharing nature and History
World Eskimo Indian Olympics (WEIO) WEIO 2019
Alaska Community Action on Toxics Testing Electrostatic Precipitators in Subarctic Conditions
Access Alaska, Inc. Medical Equipment Loan Program-Computer Upgrade Project
• 2017 Grant Awards
Alaska Avalanche Information Center, Inc. Education equipment for the Eastern Alaska Regional Avalanche Center
The Bread Line, Inc. Stone Soup Café Culinary Job Training Program
Special Olympics Alaska Special Olympics Tanana Valley Community Program
John Trigg Ester Library Kids Read Program
American Lung Assoc Better Breathers Club in Fairbanks
Fairbanks Summer Arts Festival Creation of app for Summer Arts Festival connections
United Way of the Tanana Valley
North Star Community Foundation Board training for local nonprofit leaders in Fairbanks
Love, Inc. Project Homeless Connect
The Bread Line, Inc. Stone's Throw Culinary Job Training Program
Alaska Songbird Institute Birds, Bogs, & the Boreal Forest
ACCA Inc. ACCA Parent Support Program Material
• 2016 Grant Awards
North Star Imagination Library Fairbanks youth reading materials
Fairbanks Symphony Association Fairbanks youth summer music camp
• 2015 Grant Awards
United Way of the Tanana Valley Co-host nonprofit workshop for board leadership
American Red Cross & Tanana Chiefs Conference
fire relief for Interior residents To Support for wildfire response and relief efforts within the FNSB
• 2014 Grant Awards
KUAC General support & GHCF adv
• 2013 Grant Awards
Fairbanks Community Food Bank Van purchase
Fairbanks Memorial Hospital & UAF Hockey team Stay'in Alive CPR video
BreadLine Inc. General support
•••
Finally, this local foundation funded 17 Covid-19 proposals. Here is the link for any information a grantee would need: goldenheartcf.org/grants. Also on this page are links to the evaluation criteria and tutorials for grant applicants.