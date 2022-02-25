Golden Heart Community Foundation

A large crowd turned out at the Fountainhead Antique Auto Museum in Fairbanks in 2019 to celebrate the Golden Heart Community Foundation. 

 Photo courtesy Todd Paris

Last week readers of this column were introduced to the Golden Heart Community Foundation. This week is an introduction to readers of this local Fairbanks foundation's good works for our community since its inception in 2013:

Grant Awards from 2013 to Present

• 2021 Grant Awards

Walter Harper Project — Bronze statue commemorating first person to reach Denali

Fairbanks Community Food Bank — Vehicle Fuel, Repair and Maintenance

Northern Hope Center — Northern Hope Center operations support

Friends of Creamer's Field — Interpretive Signs for Historical Garden

Green Star of Interior Alaska — Battery Backlog Disposal

KUAC Friends Group KUAC — TV Transmitter Replacement

Love In the Name of Christ — Loving Families program support

North Star Community Foundation — Kids Literacy Farmers Market

Rotary of Fairbanks — Playground project support

Southeast Regional Resource Center Alaska — Academic Decathlon and Pentathlon

Special Olympics Alaska Special Olympics Tanana Valley — support

The Salvation Army Fairbanks Corps — Human Services Assistance

The World Eskimo-Indian Olympics, Inc — WEIO 2022 program support

University of Alaska Museum of the North UA — Museum of the North Museum Kits

United Way of the Tanana Valley — Volunteer lunches Covid-19 vaccination Carlson Center

• 2020 Grant Awards

Fairbanks Community Food Bank — Keep the lights on at the Fairbanks Community Food Bank

Fairbanks Summer Arts Festival — Web interview series

Fairbanks Symphony Association — Fairbanks Symphony Televised Concerts

Friends of Creamer's Field — 2021 Sharing Nature & History Program

Literacy Council of Alaska Adult Literacy — GED Support and English as a Second Language

Love In the Name of Christ — Loving Families 2020/21

Midnight Sun Council, Boy Scouts Of America — Midnight Sun Council Boy Scouts of America

NAMI Fairbanks — NAMI Fairbanks Website Development and Maintenance

No Limit Inc — Warming station

North Star Imagination Library — North Star Imagination Library

The Bread Line, Inc. — BLI Kitchen Project 2020

The Folk School — Wood Fest 2021

The Salvation Army Fairbanks — Corps General Assistance Arrearage Assistance

North Star Community Foundation — Project Homeless Connect returned grant

Fairbanks Community Food Bank — Bone Builders Program

Foundation Health LLC FMH outreach to businesses to reopen safely

The Salvation Army — Food programs, personal care kits, and rental assistance

No Limit Inc — Warming Center for the homeless population

North Star Council on Aging Fairbanks Senior Center operating support

• 2019 Grant Awards

Fairbanks Children's Museum Sensory Room and Sensory Exhibit Updates

Fairbanks Arts Association 2019-2020 Fairbanks Arts & Cultural Education (FACE) School

Performances

Downtown Association of Fairbanks Sustaining a Cost-effective Community Response to Chronically Inebriated People

Alaska Songbird Institute Birds Across Boundaries: Sharing local science through digital storytelling

Breast Cancer Detection Center of Alaska BCDC of Alaska Mammography Assistance Program

Literacy Council of Alaska Adult literacy in the Interior

Love, Inc. Loving Families Program

The Folk School Printmaking Studio at The Folk School

Fairbanks Community Food Bank H.E.L.P. for medically referred patients

• 2018 Grant Awards

Downtown Association of Fairbanks Sustaining a Cost-effective Community Response to Chronically Inebriated People

Love, Inc. Loving Families 2018-2019

Weller Elementary School PTA Cross country skis for recess and PE use

Calypso Farm and Ecology Center Calypso Farm Field Trips

Fairbanks Children's Museum Expanding Services for Children with Autism Spectrum Disorders

Fairbanks Concert Association FCA February Education Intensive and Mini-Festival

Fairbanks Summer Arts Festival General Operating Funds Support

Friends of Creamer's Field Sharing nature and History

World Eskimo Indian Olympics (WEIO) WEIO 2019

Alaska Community Action on Toxics Testing Electrostatic Precipitators in Subarctic Conditions

Access Alaska, Inc. Medical Equipment Loan Program-Computer Upgrade Project

• 2017 Grant Awards

Alaska Avalanche Information Center, Inc. Education equipment for the Eastern Alaska Regional Avalanche Center

The Bread Line, Inc. Stone Soup Café Culinary Job Training Program

Special Olympics Alaska Special Olympics Tanana Valley Community Program

John Trigg Ester Library Kids Read Program

American Lung Assoc Better Breathers Club in Fairbanks

Fairbanks Summer Arts Festival Creation of app for Summer Arts Festival connections

United Way of the Tanana Valley

North Star Community Foundation Board training for local nonprofit leaders in Fairbanks

Love, Inc. Project Homeless Connect

The Bread Line, Inc. Stone's Throw Culinary Job Training Program

Alaska Songbird Institute Birds, Bogs, & the Boreal Forest

ACCA Inc. ACCA Parent Support Program Material

• 2016 Grant Awards

North Star Imagination Library Fairbanks youth reading materials

Fairbanks Symphony Association Fairbanks youth summer music camp

• 2015 Grant Awards

United Way of the Tanana Valley Co-host nonprofit workshop for board leadership

American Red Cross & Tanana Chiefs Conference

fire relief for Interior residents To Support for wildfire response and relief efforts within the FNSB

• 2014 Grant Awards

KUAC General support & GHCF adv

• 2013 Grant Awards

Fairbanks Community Food Bank Van purchase

Fairbanks Memorial Hospital & UAF Hockey team Stay'in Alive CPR video

BreadLine Inc. General support

•••

Finally, this local foundation funded 17 Covid-19 proposals. Here is the link for any information a grantee would need: goldenheartcf.org/grants. Also on this page are links to the evaluation criteria and tutorials for grant applicants.

