Seventeen years ago I penned a column in this space about a special group of people who successfully built a multi-generational local business. I am thrilled to report that two more generation have taken their place in this “gang who could shoot straight.”
Here are just a few of their stories:
“Last night, I got a call on my cell (I’m the emergency contact number on our message) and a guest from North Dakota had lost his credit card and he thought it was while he was in our gift shop. The gentleman was concerned because he was flying back home late that night. Our maintenance staff was working late so I had them run through the gift shop. They found the card! I contacted the gentleman and met him at the airport at 10 p.m. to give him his credit card. He was so thankful and promised he’d be back to Alaska because of all the friendly and helpful people he met on his trip.”
“June 13th, 2019 there was a fire at the Princess hotel at around 8 p.m. The fire marshal ordered the hotel be vacated until they could confirm that the structure was safe. We got a call from HAP Alaska (Holland America Princess) team wondering if we could help them out. My brother and I ran straight to work and opened up our giftshop and dining hall as busses started rolling into our parking lot filled with hundreds of displaced travelers.
“We immediately called our management team and got a staff to hustle into work. The guests were disappointed, they were separated from their personal belongings and many hadn’t eaten dinner. We fired up our kitchen and gave out complementary food and drink to the crowd. We handed our sweatshirts, hats and socks to guests who were not properly clothed.
“Smiles slowly started to appear on the guests faces as the atmosphere turned from tragedy to more of a party. Behind the scenes, the HAP Alaska team worked to find hotel space around town and in Denali for the guests. By 4:30 a.m., the last guests boarded their bus and departed down the road. It was an unforgettable experience for the guests, our staff and for me personally.” -The Gang President
“Over the past year, our full-time staff has also shown their willingness to sacrifice for the good of the company. Some employees were furloughed, some took pay reductions, and some were asked to do jobs that they had never done before. Those sacrifices were shared by employees at all levels in the company.
“Our team showed flexibility, commitment, and a trust in us as a company that we would take care of them. The shared sacrifice of our staff has helped our company survive the last year and has helped to ensure that we will make it to 2022.”
“I have worked for the Binkley family for 28 years now. I have worked on the gold mine tour side of things.
“We have had multiple stories of customer service things like lost credit cards, wallets, hotel room keys, (when they were a thing), getting returned to the guests in Fairbanks.
“There is one story that is kind of unique a couple panning for gold at Eldorado Gold Mine and the woman had taken her wedding rings off to pan. While during the experience she knocked them into the trough of material. She was distraught to say the least. We went out to them with multiple pans and eventually found her rings. She was so thankful and happy! I guess a person could say it panned out for her.” – The Gang
“Another story is when there was a fire up at the haystack area and a group of us from Eldorado gold mine and riverboat discovery went up to help Jesse Royer (dog musher) with her things up there to get them moved out before the fire took over. All I remember is pulling a trailer out of there and a crew of us helping her get things out. The smoke was so thick you couldn’t hardly see in front of you. It was a team effort to help someone that needed it quickly.”
These, and many other stories, are why Captain Jim and Mary Binkley’s legacy lives on through five generations: sacrificial customer service, great management, and a well-trained gang who can shoot straight!
Charlie Dexter is a professor of applied business emeritus at the UAF Community and Technical College. He can be reached at cndexter@alaska.edu. This column is brought to you as a public service by the UAF Department of Applied Business.