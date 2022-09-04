I didn’t graduate from college “cum laude,” but I did, like many others of my generation, graduate “thankulaude.” We all know that what goes around comes around, and I, like many other of Fairbanks’ “baby boomers,” have teenagers getting ready for college. Like my misspent youth, my kids would rather be anywhere than in the classroom. They really don’t understand why, after four years of high school, they should have to put in another four or more years of college. It is a good question our kids ask, and one that deserves more than a “Because I said so, that’s why!” response.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, average annual earnings from age 25 through 64 in 1999 ranged from $18,900 for high school dropouts to $25,900 for high school graduates. That high school diploma is worth $280,000 more income over the course of one’s 40 year working life! College graduates average $45,400 per year, making a college degree worth $780,000 more in lifetime income than a high school diploma.