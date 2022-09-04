I didn’t graduate from college “cum laude,” but I did, like many others of my generation, graduate “thankulaude.” We all know that what goes around comes around, and I, like many other of Fairbanks’ “baby boomers,” have teenagers getting ready for college. Like my misspent youth, my kids would rather be anywhere than in the classroom. They really don’t understand why, after four years of high school, they should have to put in another four or more years of college. It is a good question our kids ask, and one that deserves more than a “Because I said so, that’s why!” response.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, average annual earnings from age 25 through 64 in 1999 ranged from $18,900 for high school dropouts to $25,900 for high school graduates. That high school diploma is worth $280,000 more income over the course of one’s 40 year working life! College graduates average $45,400 per year, making a college degree worth $780,000 more in lifetime income than a high school diploma.
So, to my dear readers who are still in middle school (and I know you read this column), how much is it worth to go to high school for four more years? Take your lifetime increase of $280,000 and divide it by the sum of four years and then multiply it by 180 days per year, and you will see that over your working life you’ll earn $388.89 for each day you attend high school. Trust me on this one — no legal employer in Fairbanks will pay you that much for working the next four years. Your time in high school is more valuable to you than you think. Maybe the FNSBSD should start an ad campaign with the theme “Average students wanted, salary $388.89 per day!” (And think what high school is worth if you are above average!)
Now, for my high school readers, take your lifetime pay increase of $780,000 for a college degree and divide it by the sum of four years times 170 days. You will essentially get paid over $1,100 per day for each day you spend getting your degree! The pay gets even better when you divide that $1,100 day by the average four hours spent in your classes each day, and you’ll realize that the average student’s average lifetime income for each hour of college is $286.76 per hour!
There’s no financial excuse for not taking your education as far as your brain will allow. All kinds of scholarships, Pell grants and low interest student loans are available. Students often mistakenly believe that applying for financial aid is a complex and difficult process. They also commonly underestimate the extent to which they qualify for aid.
Next month, there will be a combined effort between all University of Alaska financial aid offices across the state to simplify the process of applying for readily available financial aid. Financial aid staff will conduct FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) workshops at high schools and on UA campuses. As an added bonus, national trainers will deliver “Credit Card Debt and Identity Theft” sessions for students and “Investment Planning for College” workshops for parents of future college students. For more information on what is being billed as “FAFSA Frenzy February,” parents and students can contact their high school counselor or the UA financial aid office at 474-7256.
There is also another truly unique way to help finance college besides financial aid and draining a parent’s savings account. This is a strategy that worked for most of us who are baby boomers — check out the help wanted signs at fast food restaurants that are all over Fairbanks. When you consider the prize higher education provides, the price for four more years is ridiculously low.
Tune into this space next week for winning strategies for financing your future without getting destroyed by debt.