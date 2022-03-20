Here’s the answer, now what is the question?
• 1% die
• 3% move away
• 5% other friendships
• 9% competitive reasons
• 14% product dissatisfaction
• 68% because of attitude of indifference by some employee
You are right. The question, of course, is why do customers quit buying from your business? This study by W. J. Powell Co. and reported in the book “Striving for Excellence in Customer Service” is as true for the mom-and-pop business on an obscure corner in Fairbanks as it is for the superstore on the main corner in Phoenix, Arizona.
A study from the Research Institute of America says that the average business will hear nothing from 96% of unhappy clients who experience rude or discourteous treatment. And the same study found that unhappy customers will tell their experience to at least nine other people. These statistics are startling considering the average business spends six times more to attract new customers than it does to keep old ones.
Suppose a customer is upset because their $10 purchase doesn’t meet their expectations. Will they tell your clerk? Chances are 96 to 4 that they won’t. If they do, is the clerk empowered to solve the problem? Chances are 96 to 4 they aren’t (at least that’s been my experience with local businesses. Does it match yours?)
Now, let’s do the math. One customer is upset at a $10 purchase. He or she tells nine other people, each of those nine tell five other people. Of all those told, half won’t ever darken your doorstep again (remember, word of mouth is a powerful advertising medium, both for and against you). Here’s the ripple effect of one mad $10 customer: $10 x 9 x 5 divided by 2 = $ 225 in lost sales. To take the math to the extreme, a business would have to spend 6 x $225, or $1,350, to replace the $10 customer it lost!
Even if the math is fuzzy, it’s still scary if you have your life savings on the line.