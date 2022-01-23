The Comic Shop, like most businesses, has a humble origin story. And like most stories, it’s grown and evolved with an ever-changing cast of characters to adapt to its audience.
As it celebrates its golden jubilee this year after five decades in the Fairbanks area, it’s never lost its luster.
“It certainly has to be one of the oldest comic shops in the U.S.,” said Kevin Collins, long-time general manager of the Comic Shop. “Back then you would buy the comics from a news stand distributor, but that’s all changed now.”
Fairbanks resident and artist Dave Mollett started the Comic Shop in 1972 as an extension of his record shop. At the time it was located in downtown Fairbanks at Sixth Avenue and Noble Street.
Mollett owned The Comic Shop until 1983, when he sold it to current owner Randy Ramuglia. The Comic Shop served as the roots that would grow into the Anchorage-based BOSCO’S, billed as Alaska’s premiere source for games, comics and cards.
According to Collins, the Comic Shop later relocated in 1988 to 10th and Cushman, then to Eagle Plaza Mall in 1994 on Third Street before landing at its current location in the same mall complex, the site of Baker & Baker Books.
“The store has really grown over the years,” Collins said.
“It was ahead of the whole comic book boom,” Mollettt said while browsing through single copies at the shop on a recent Wednesday. “I thought comic books were going to be a big deal … they were just starting to be.”
Like a classic superhero’s alter-ego, its exterior appears humble, but its interior shines with a saga grown over the years.
The Comic Shop caters to most groups, from fans of comic books and manga graphic novels to card games such as Pokemon and Magic: The Gathering.
Aisles hold resources for table top games, whether well-known brands such as Dungeons & Dragons or for Warhammer 40,000. The shop also plays host to game events, even while adapting to limited capacity guidelines strongly advocated during the pandemic.
Well-rendered wall and banner art contribute tastefully to the shop’s tapestry and glass display cases showcase action figurines — many of them from popular Japanese comics.
Changing dynamics
Collins said trends have changed over the years. Sports cards were a trend in the 1990s that eventually fell away. The increased popularity of table-top gaming and card games created a whole new chapter for The Comic Shop.
“The demand for pop and ‘geek’ culture items is bigger than ever,” Collins said. “Magic: The Gathering and Pokemon card games are our best sellers, board games are doing good and the demand for manga and anime are really strong.”
Collins took a hiatus from the shop for some years before returning, bringing new ideas with him.
Candice Carlo, the shop’s co-manager, was originally a customer when she visited 20 years ago.
“When I first started coming in I had lists of things I wanted,” Carlo said. “Kevin came back with a list of magna I wanted and asked if I wanted a job.”
She added the first months she worked at the shop “I didn’t make any money because it went all back into buying manga and anime.”
Carlo said in those days the shop provided a place she could connect with similar people.
“Coming here and being able to talk to people with the same interests was pretty amazing,” Carlo said.
Aaron Karrick, now the store’s event organizer, grew up with the comic shop and visited it just as Magic: The Gathering was becoming popular.
“My family was getting into Magic,” Karrick said. “The store back then was small, but it didn’t have a lot of stuff I was interested in — just tons of comics and sports cards. It was a quieter place.”
Karrick said the store evolved to meet the needs of new generations of customers, especially after Collins returned.
“There’s kind of the stereotype of the Comic Guy from ‘The Simpsons,’ and the shop was like that early on, but when Kevin came back in 2001, there were a lot of changes,” Karrick said. “The biggest shift was away from a stereotype to a more diverse place.”
Shifting comic culture
Collins said it’s hard to define “comic culture” in 2022 — a lot of niches spread across generations and preferences.
“There are people who are looking for background on all the characters from the movies, and that’s helped things, but the largest readers of comics are reading them online,” Collins said. “Publishers have compiled those into a graphic novel and we did really well selling those.”
Collins sees future generations of readers will read through online subscriptions like Marvel Unlimited.
“It will be interesting to see what happens, but here we are 50 years later and we still get new comics every week,” Collins said.
Regardless, Collins said comics on their own seem to be experiencing a golden age because of the sheer diversity going beyond superhero genres.
“The people that get into comics may have never read a superhero comic but got into the drawing, or want to tell a story,” Collins said.
Mollett, the former owner, said he still comes in these days, often with his youngest son Blake.
“I would have never guessed it would have become as big as it has become,” Mollett said. “This really is a world-class comic store, comparable even to ones in big cities.”