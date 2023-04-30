Bamboo
Eleonora Albasi/Unsplash

Do you remember back in the ‘60s when Simon and Garfunkel sang the “59th Street Bridge Song?” (If you remember the ‘60s you probably weren’t there.)

The duo advised us to “slow down, we move too fast … .” What a laugh thinking about the speed of the ‘60s compared with how fast we are actually moving today! We live today in an instant result — or else — world.

Charlie Dexter is a professor of applied business emeritus at the UAF Community and Technical College. He can be reached at cndexter@alaska.edu. This column is brought to you as a public service by the UAF Department of Applied Business. A version of this column first ran in 2021.