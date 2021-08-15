‘Hello? Can you help me? I need someone to care for my children. . .and I thought maybe some of your college students would like to work for me?”
This is a common question we field a couple of times a week at the UAF Community and Technical College (CTC) Early Childhood Education (ECE) program. These calls reflect many feelings, as well as the state of early care and learning opportunities in America. Parents express the anxiety of leaving their children with a stranger, frustration at the extreme shortage of qualified caregivers and despair at the high cost of care.
From a business perspective, early care and learning accounts for more than half a billion dollars of economic activity in Alaska annually and over 8,700 direct and indirect jobs. More than one in five families are unable to fully participate in the workforce due to a lack of access to care. Individual households spend over $216M on early care and learning services and programs in Alaska. Full time care for just two children can cost over $15K a year.
Early Care and Learning (ELC) services are a critical aspect of Alaska’s social and economic fabric and offer a range of benefits, according to a December 2020 economic Impact Report prepared by McKinley Research. Benefits include: preparing children for school and life; providing a support fundamental for workforce participation; directly generating jobs and income; and providing economic benefits that far exceed costs. However, demand for early care and learning services greatly exceeds the supply throughout Alaska, where more than 88,000 children are in need of ELC services. In Fairbanks, 13,000 children need services. When families who were having trouble finding care were asked what was “the greatest ECL factor that limited a household member’s ability to participate in the workforce”, cost was cited as the greatest barrier, but 28% said the availability of services and 24% cited the quality of services.
The ECE Program at UAF’s Community and Technical College, located in downtown Fairbanks, is striving to reduce family frustration by increasing the number of qualified early care and learning professionals. The program’s purpose is to “Inspire Excellence in Early Childhood Education” by providing courses that help create a world where all children attain their full potential. Courses are available 100% online and open to any adult 16 years and older, not just those seeking a career in ECE. There are four courses that can meet the requirements bachelor degrees in any subject at UAF. Some courses, such as Child Development, Child Guidance, Child & Family Ecology and Nutrition and Physical Wellness are designed to be especially relevant for families. Courses generally have no tests. Assessment of knowledge and skills is based on performance indicators such as observing and working with children, rather than testing. Classes begin soon and range from six to 14 weeks in length. Financial aid is available through a variety of sources.
Finding care in Alaska has become more difficult, rising substantially since 2015, and it is significantly harder in rural communities. A new effort for the CTC ECE program, funded with a small grant through the Department of Education and Early Development, is seeking to encourage high school students to explore ECE classes as part of their Career and Technical Education opportunities. These courses would give students college credit while still in high school and provide information to support future positive parenting, while encouraging some to consider a career serving young children and their families.
The position of nanny is one of the fastest-growing in this economy, according to a presentation for the National Governors Association Reskilling and Recovery Network, and with good reason. Many parents prefer to have their babies stay at home with a hired caregiver rather than go to a larger child care program. When a nanny cannot be located and parents seek care in the community, the available enrollment spots are extremely limited, even non-existent. In Fairbanks, some local programs have reduced infant care due to lack of personnel and Covid factors have exacerbated an already dire situation. In response to this significant need, UAF has approved a Nanny Caregiving Occupational Endorsement, which can be completed in just seven classes.
Launching now, interested parties can complete the program by May 2022. For those who want to further develop their ECE profession, the nanny classes are all included in the 34-credit ECE certificate and the 60-credit AAS degree. While wages and compensation are often cited as extremely low, the work is very satisfying and compensation can be excellent for those who are well qualified.
For more information about courses and programs available in ECE through CTC, call 455-2842 or email kjpeissner@alaska.edu. The Thread Resource and Referral program helps connect families to possible care providers and they can be accessed at threadalaska.org or by calling 800 278-3722. The Economic Impact Report prepared by McKinley Research is also available on the Thread site.