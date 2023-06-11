One of my students emailed me this profound business wisdom on April 17, 2008. For those readers who missed this wonderful column then, I am happy to share with my readers now.
•••
One of my students emailed me this profound business wisdom on April 17, 2008. For those readers who missed this wonderful column then, I am happy to share with my readers now.
•••
The most destructive habit:
Worry.
The greatest joy:
Giving.
The greatest loss:
Loss of self-respect.
The most satisfying work:
Helping others.
The ugliest personality trait:
Selfishness.
The most endangered species:
Dedicated leaders.
Our greatest natural resource:
Our youth.
The greatest “shot in the arm”:
Encouragement.
The greatest problem to overcome:
Fear.
The most effective sleeping pill:
Peace of mind.
The most crippling disease:
Excuses.
The most powerful force in life:
Love.
The most incredible computer:
The brain.
The worst thing to be without:
Hope.
The deadliest weapon:
The tongue.
The two most power-filled words:
I can.
The greatest asset:
Faith.
The most worthless emotion:
Self-pity.
The most beautiful attire:
A smile.
The most prized possession:
Integrity.
The most contagious spirit:
Enthusiasm.
Charlie Dexter is a professor of applied business emeritus. He can be reached at cndexter@alaska.edu. This column is provided as a public service by the UAF Community and Technical College department of Applied Business.
