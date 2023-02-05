Executive training

Spend as much time as possible studying the organization carefully before assuming the management role. The more time spent preparing for the new role, the less chance of making mistakes that eat up precious goodwill in your 90-day honeymoon. 

I will never forget my first management job. It was 1976. I was promoted for my technical skills, but I was totally unprepared for management and therefore I committed every mistake a new supervisor can make. I literally guaranteed my failure after the 90-day honeymoon.

Ken Blanchard, author of “The One Minute Manager,” “The Power of Ethical Management,” “Whale Done.” and other management self-help books came out with another winner that all prospective managers, new managers and tenured managers need to read called “The Secret.”

