Stress! A feeling we Fairbanksans have learned to accept as we try to survive our frigid, hyperactive, frenetic, event filled, 2.5 child, 1.75 spouse, dual income lives. While simultaneously striving to stay sexy, thin and forever young.
Yet, the more we try to control stress at work and home, the more overwhelmed, exhausted, and literally sick we become. Being “stressed out” is reaching epidemic proportions in our arctic hamlet as we are trying to beat unsynchronized stop lights on Airport Road and crazy downtown traffic patterns, while we gently wave (sort of) to the driver of that idiot truck running a yellow light. All the while we may be wolfing down breakfast, shaving, talking on the cell phone, and applying make-up in a last ditch 52 mph effort to get to work on time. We tell ourselves “if only I was smarter, faster, or luckier then I wouldn’t be so stressed!”
Yet stress is no respecter of persons ... It attacks the rich and the poor, the boss and the janitor, the 25 and 65 year old alike, and stress will win out and ruin our health, relationships and businesses unless we take control and learn to manage our stress response.
I went to a corporate stress and time management workshop last week and I listened to, and learned something from, a very wise and handsome teacher. I taught in this class that we live our lives between two imaginary walls. On one side is a wall containing all the events of our lives that we have no control over. The audience then described in sobering detail all the events they had no control over and the painful emotions consuming them when they were flat stuck on that wall.
Then we moved to the other imaginary wall of our life, the wall of events we have complete control over. After a pregnant pause we came up with a couple of examples… our clothes, our friends, our…. The common thread amongst all those events we have control over are that they are from within us. The common thread amongst all those events we have no control over and which “stress us out” are that they occur from without — and we then let them destroy our equilibrium.
Here then is the B-F-O! (For those who didn’t complete college, that’s “Blinding Flash of the Obvious”) Stress isn’t what happens to us, which are those stressors we have no control over. Stress is our internal reaction, which is within our control, to those events on that are on our wall we have no control over. The question that begs a serious consideration and careful answer is: If we have no control over an event ... Why do we give it a stress response? In other words, we are surrendering the one thing we have control over to something that by definition, we have no control over!?! It makes no sense, yet you and I do it all the time, and we pay a very high physical, mental, and emotional price for that unnecessary stress response!
You and I will enjoy longer lives, have richer relations, and enjoy more profitable businesses if we choose to adapt when we get plastered on the wall of events, we have no control over. That wall is real, and I regret to inform you that sometime soon you are going to crash into it. While learning to avoid the stress reaction, let us focus energy on choosing to live on the wall of events we can control. Reinhold Niebuhr said it best: “God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change; the courage to change the things I can; and the wisdom to know the difference.”
What are some ways we can control our stress response?
1. Since stress attacks us physically, exercise is a terrific stress reducer. A walk around the block while your family finishes throwing the furniture at each other will usually suffice.
2. We are what we eat. (I am a pizza.) A caffeine rush is usually followed by a case of jangled nerves.
3. Prayer or, if you are not religious, meditation works.
4. Having someone to talk to about what is causing us stress is most helpful.
5. We need to be good to ourselves — pick up a hobby, go to a movie, etc.
6. Sometimes it is helpful to allow ourselves to be upset, but only for 10 minutes — not the whole day!
7. Humor is one of the best antidotes for stress. Laughter produces endorphins, the purest natural pleasure feeling.
Finally, a major tool to helping control events in our lives is the fifteen minutes we spend each morning planning out the day in our calendar. But then, time management is a good topic for a future column.
Until then, maybe we will meet on airport road. I promise not to again run a yellow or red light, if you do not either.
Charlie Dexter is a professor of applied business emeritus at the UAF Community and Technical College. He can be reached at cndexter@alaska.edu. This column is brought to you as a public service by the UAF Department of Applied Business.