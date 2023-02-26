In the mid-1980s, as I wandered through the MicroAge computer store looking for software for my new state of the art Mac Plus, I noticed a “geeky” salesman trying to sell Multiplan (the precursor to Excel) to a non-geeky customer. The salesman was pitching bits and bytes, megs, ram, and other features offered in Multiplan. The soon to be ex-customer just stood there with his hands in his pocket, obviously oblivious to all the wonderful features and advantages this great product had to offer him.
Sweat was bursting from every orifice of the salesman. Confusion and indecision covered the would be customer. As I walked by them I commented, “Oh, Multiplan. I use it all the time, it is really easy use.” As I passed the customer picked up the software box and said, “Easy eh? I’ll take it.” The salesman was talking features and advantages, but what the customer was looking for was benefits which would add value to his life. MicroAge is no longer in business here in Fairbanks and there is a vital lesson in this true story for all of us who own, or work in product or service businesses.
Too many marketers think that features, advantages, price, quality, and service are the determinants of sales. Those are important, but I think the key to the mint is to add value to our customers by giving them in our brand clear and consistent benefits, which are then reinforced in everything we do in the operation of our business.
Identifying our firm’s customer benefit package and then communicating that effectively to them is important. However, everything we do and say must also support that brand we have created and communicated, or customers will vote us off their list of preferred suppliers. Little inconsistencies can be fatal.
Let me give you a personal example: Saving time and ease of use are two of the benefits which add value to my life. And, though I am loath to confess to readers of the News-Miner, I like to watch DVDs. Since saving time is important to me, I love shopping a certain website for DVDs (and books). This website is not the cheapest out there in cyberland, but this website is clean, easy to navigate (another value added for me), easy to buy from, and they provide free shipping.
In November I placed an order and some shipping clerk, way down in the organization, shipped my DVD via USPS media mail. As a result, I waited over four weeks for delivery. After receiving my chastisement, the next order in early December arrived priority mail in 3-5 days. Unfortunately, the order I place for Christmas arrived — you guessed it! — USPS media mail on Jan. 13.
I stopped buying from this web company with a terrific business model, great website, wonderful features, easy use, one click shopping, free delivery, and unthinking shipping clerk who didn’t seem to know where Alaska is. Instead, next time movie madness struck me, I made the long and grueling seven minute drive all the way across town to Barnes and Noble.
Features do not sell products and services. Advantages do not sell products and services. Benefits that consistently meet or exceed customer expectations make, and more importantly keep the sale. It is time to sit down with our teams and clearly identify the benefits we provide. Then we must conduct an internal audit of systems and staff to ensure that every little thing that affects our brand is consistent. Fairbanksansan deserve nothing less.