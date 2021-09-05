The local tribal consortium is not only serving Alaska Natives of the Interior; it is also thriving as a business and an investment opportunity.
Tanana Chiefs Conference, which provides essential health services for its members, showed solid performance and financial stability through the pandemic. This is why it was rated as an A+ business, worth investing in, by the American credit rating agency, Fitch Ratings.
Fitch Ratings, which evaluates the viability of investments, has given TCC in late July the ‘A+’ Issuer Default Rating — an assessment of relative vulnerability on financial obligations. It also gave the ‘A+’ rating on revenue bonds issued on TCC’s behalf, worth approximately $126.7 million.
“The better the rating, the more secure the bonds are considered,” explained Ben Shilling, Deputy Financial Officer at TCC.
“The people who buy the bonds on the market will look at the rating of the company that the bonds are issued for, and then that’s how they decide how much they’re willing to pay for those bonds,” Shilling said. “So if a company has got a very low rating, then the purchasers want to pay less for those bonds.”
For TCC, it also means that they will have access to affordable financing, he added.
For example, if TCC had a very poor rating and was considered a high-risk company, it would be charged a higher interest rate for financing. If they have a very good rating, then they would give us the $1,000 at a much lower interest rate.
According to Fitch, a company rated AAA is very high quality with reliable cash flows, while a company rated D has already defaulted. Shilling said that A+ is one of the higher ratings for a healthcare entity.
The largest revenue source for TCC is based on its healthcare operation. They receive stable funding from Indian Health Services and the Bureau of Indian Affairs. In the last couple years, TCC also benefited from the additional Covid-19 funding.
The Fitch analysis stated that the financial metrics for TCC could improve even more in the next few years, because there is nearly $150 million of pandemic-related federal aid, though those are still uncertain.
“We won’t know what our new funding is until the new budgets are issued,” Shilling said. “We’re not expecting any cuts to the federal funding at this time, but it’s still an unknown because we don’t know what Congress will do.”
TCC is also scheduled to complete next summer its expansion of the Chief Andrew Isaac Health Center, doubling the size of the hospital.
“The main benefit of the project is the services that we’ll be able to provide to our health beneficiaries,” Shilling said. “But in addition to that. there will be additional third-party revenue that will come to TCC as a result of those expanded services, which will also help bolster the rating.”
Despite a strong need for health services, TCC’s core business focus is relatively narrow, and “upward movement into the ‘AA’ category” would require some effort, according to Fitch Ratings.
“Just due to the nature of TCC you know we serve the Alaska Natives of the Interior,” he said. “At this time there are no plans to expand that significantly to other populations.”