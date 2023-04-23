In September I hope to be celebrating my wife’s birthday on Holland-American’s Westerdam cruise ship. The Westerdam is 936 feet long and holds 1,964 guests. How in the world can you steer such a giant ship?

If you think it is the rudder, then you are half right. The rudder on the Westerdam is enormous, perhaps as big as 10 stories and weighing thousands and thousands of pounds, one person cannot turn that. Therefore, at the edge of the rudder is another small rudder called a “trim tab” which, when turned by the helmsman, creates just enough vacuum that it pulls the big rudder around and the ship then turns. The trim tab is tiny compared to the ship and the ship’s rudder, yet it is what determines the ships course.

