Recreation business professionals will share their experiences during a series of free public online discussions.
The Spring Speaker Series is sponsored by the sport and recreation business program at the University of Alaska Fairbanks College of Business and Security Management. This semester’s speaker panels will focus on outdoor recreation management. Dates and topics are below:
• Feb. 1: “Careers on the Business Side of Hunting”
• Feb. 15: “Sustainability in Outdoor Recreation”
• March 1: “Careers on the Business Side of Aviation”
• April 19: “Product Development in Outdoor Recreation”
The semester’s series will be hosted by Danielle Bessent and McKenzie Mitchell, both adjunct faculty for the sport and recreation business program.
Bessent is an outdoor educator, instructor and graphic designer. She has managed the UAF Outdoor Adventures trips program and taught an Introduction to Wilderness Leadership course. She is passionate about giving students the tools to get outside and equipping them with interpersonal skills to succeed in their careers. She has a bachelor’s degree in graphic design and a master’s degree in professional communication.
Mitchell is passionate about all the outdoor opportunities Alaska has to offer. When not teaching UAF economics and entrepreneurship courses, she works as a registered big game guide, sport fish guide and flight instructor. She received bachelor’s and master’s degrees in economics from UAF. She serves on the Alaska Board of Fisheries, which oversees management of one of Alaska’s most important resources.
For more information, contact sport and recreation business program director Peggy Keiper at mkeiper@alaska.edu. To see recordings of previous speaker series events, visit the sport and recreation business program website.