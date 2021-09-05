Champion Painting is a global leader in protective coatings, partnering on infrastructure projects commercially, as well as with the Defense Department and government agencies at all levels.
Now the company is taking on one of the biggest challenges in the heavy construction industry: protecting and supporting metal infrastructure in the extreme Arctic environment.
Bids and proposals by Champion Painting Specialty Services Corp. include petroleum and military projects in Alaska, as well as municipal and state opportunities.
“As Champion’s work in the defense sector has expanded, we recognized the increased focus by the Department of Defense in the Arctic and Pacific regions and their increased need for the services we can provide,” said Zack Beehner, Champion’s military programs coordinator.
Unique to Alaska
Champion expanded to Alaska in 2021. It is the only “AMPP-QS1” certified abrasive blasting and specialty coatings provider based in the state.
The certification is important, because it means that Champion meets the highest standards that government projects require for quality control for abrasive blasting and industrial coating.
Company leaders see a lot of opportunity, especially in the defense sector as the U.S. military’s focus increases in Alaska and the entire Arctic region.
“Alaska operations make sense, because the state also serves as a centrally located hub to coordinate and lead operations in those parts of the world,” Beehner said. “Our mission is to be a leader for the industrial and commercial painting business.”
Champion aspires to strengthen the Alaska economy by fostering relationships with local vendors and developing skilled and certified craft workers.
“We are working with our general contractors actively on proposals and on bids with the federal government and energy-related projects,” Beehner said. “If there is exposed metal, we are ready to be involved.”
Roads, bridges and bases
Champion specializes in large construction contracts. Its work spans stadiums, airports, bridges, roads, marine projects and military bases.
It has provided services to support critical bridges in New York that include the Throggs Neck, George Washington, Verrazano Narrows and Goethals.
When undertaking abrasive blasting projects and applying specialty coatings, technicians must protect the structure from the natural environment. Controlling the temperature and humidity is necessary to cure the protective coating.
High-profile projects that involved delicate containment scaffolding and airlock systems include the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Miami Marlins Stadium and Miami Dolphins Stadium.
Highly specialized certifications
Champion is among the top three companies in the U.S. with highly specialized certifications in abrasive blasting and specialty coating. Its footprint in Alaska is growing.
The company is careful to follow environmental standards, and it carries a single project bonding of $100 million.
Staff includes project managers and certified technicians. Champion also owns a fleet of specialty equipment that it deploys for projects in the U.S. and abroad.
Its extensive history on military projects includes abrasive blasting and specialty coating projects at bases in Florida, Hawaii and Washington State, among others, as well as in Poland and Guam.
“In particular, our work on Andersen Air Force Base in Guam is a significant testament to our mission and quality of work,” Beehner said.
“Our team provides high-quality work and a full crew while navigating the travel and work restrictions in place due to Covid-19,” he said.
‘Bread and butter work’
Beehner described the company’s “bread and butter work” as the protective coating system it applies on fuel storage tanks, above and below ground. The company uses applications that shield the tanks from extreme temperatures and other factors that cause corrosion in the outdoor environment.
Champion trains a full-time staff of specialists in abrasive blasting and applying the coating systems, developing workers as apprentices and prepping them for industry careers.
“We get them certified and make them lifetime members of the team,” Beehner said. That approach helps build loyalty in the competitive hiring climate in Alaska and across the U.S.
As it expanded to Alaska, Champion was aware of challenges recruiting and retaining employees in a state economy dependent on tourism and transient workers.
“We explain to candidates how great it is up here and the opportunities,” he said. “It is different in Alaska, but in such a great way.”
Beehner said the industry attracts people drawn to travel and a challenging work environment that requires both rigor and independence.
The company offers financial incentives to workers “fully willing to operate in a different orbit,” he said.
“The good news in this industry,” Beehner said, “is that there are a lot of nomads, people pursuing a career because it gives them the opportunity to see new things and go places.”