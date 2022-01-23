A new medical clinic is offering a novel solution to provider shortages and bringing subspecialty medical care to Alaska using a hybrid of telemedicine and in-person care.
Dr. Katherine Johnson, an ophthalmologist who has been practicing in Fairbanks for more than a decade, founded the venture. Recognizing the shortage of providers locally and in the state, Johnson organized a team of specialists from across the United States to address the needs of residents living with the untreated or undertreated chronic illness. Troy Medical will begin by bringing rheumatology, neurology and endocrinology to Interior Alaska with plans to expand into more subspecialities in the future.
Patients will be treated with hybrid medical care that includes in-person visits coordinated by local medical staff, telehealth visits with their provider in the exam room, and remote physiologic monitoring.
Troy Medical is located inside of Mountain View Medical Center, 2555 Phillips Field Road.