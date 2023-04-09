The crucifixion was right around the corner, but even after three years of hands-on teaching, coaching and mentoring the disciples are still clueless about human relations and leadership.

Just the other day they had even been arguing over who is the “greatest disciple.” On the night of the Last Supper, Peter and John walked into the upper room, expecting as is tradition, that their host would provide soap, water, and towels for guests to wash their feet. The host was also supposed to provide a servant to do the washing. Recognize that in those days everyone wore sandals, (no Nike yet), and feet were covered with caked on dirt and donkey droppings.

Charlie Dexter is a professor of applied business emeritus at the UAF Community and Technical College. He can be reached at cndexter@alaska.edu. This column is brought to you as a public service by the UAF Department of Applied Business.