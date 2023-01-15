Dorian Granger is not new to the Fairbanks bike and ski scene, but his bike and ski store is.
Granger, who lives in Goldstream Valley, had several evolutions of his business in 2022. This week he celebrated his one month anniversary at 1600 Well St.
“I’m just a bike nerd,” Granger said. “I grew up working on bikes and skis.”
Granger grew up in Slana before moving to Fairbanks in elementary school. All of his bikes came from the transfer site as a kid, he said. “My dad told me, ‘Go make yourself a bike,’” so he learned how to take bikes apart and put them together, he said.
Granger spent approximately nine years managing the bike shop at the outdoors and sporting goods store REI. He attended Barnett Bicycle Institute, a two-week bike mechanic program through REI. Not only did Granger work on bikes at store, he also learned the administrative aspect of running a bike shop. He wanted to branch out on his own and was challenged with the best way to do that.
He left REI in April and first opened a mobile shop, working on bikes out of a trailer. He he did pop-up events at breweries and went to residents’ homes to fix up their bikes with the purpose of reaching and serving more people. He soon found that he spent a lot of time driving and thought he could be more accessible if he was in town, he said.
From June to September, he had a brick and mortar store with a small storefront at Ester Gold Camp. In the fall, Granger looked for storefronts in Fairbanks to rent and ran his bike and ski shop from a shed at his home. In December, he moved into the former Jackovitch Stihl Shop on Well Street and opened Bankstown Bike and Ski on Dec. 12.
Granger said he wants to cultivate community around biking and skiing for all walks of life and all levels, he said, adding that inclusivity and equity are his main values when it comes to running his shop.
“I do a little bit of everything,” Granger said. He wants to serve the whole greater Fairbanks community, whether they are looking for high-tech racing bikes, fat bikes and skis to enjoy getting outdoors in the winter months, or just needing information on beginning to bike and ski.
Granger puts his visual art degree from the University of Alaska Fairbanks to use by doing fresh builds on old bike frames.
“I want to take somebody else’s trash and make it something new,” Granger said. He displayed a 40-year-old frame to which he added new parts, calling it a “fun bar bike or grocery-getter.”
In the future, Granger said he would like to expand his store to an bike and ski co-op with a shop, service, consignment, and a nonprofit side focused on outreach and education.
Bankstown Bike and Ski is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday at 1600 Well St.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com
