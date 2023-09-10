Blinded

A person suffering from self-deception is like someone who is inside a box and can’t see out.

Have you ever seen a baby when it first learns to crawl? The baby gets up on all fours and pushes his or herself backward.

I watched one of these miniature people crawl the other day and was fascinated by the joy in her newfound freedom! She was absolutely hauling across the room (backwards of course) cooing and giggling right up to the moment that a vicious sofa jumped behind her and trapped her little legs. Giggles quickly turned to tears as the more she tried to free herself from the clutches of the wicked sofa, the more stuck she became. As she continued to struggle, getting angrier at the sofa for trapping her innocent little body, we adults standing 5 feet, 9 inches above her could only laugh at the sight of a baby blaming the sofa for a problem she herself had created and who was, by her actions, making her predicament worse. This phenomenon is called “self-deception” and is not confined to newly mobile infants.

Charlie Dexter is a professor emeritus at the UAF Community and Technical College. He can be reached at cndexter@alaska.edu. This column is a public service by the dept. of applied business.