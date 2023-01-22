President and CEO Sarah Leonard is resigning after 10 years with the Alaska Travel Industry Association, a statewide nonprofit supporting the travel and tourism industry.
The association’s board of directors has appointed a hiring committee to begin an in-state and national search to replace her.
Leonard will continue in her role until mid-February before beginning a new position with Visit Longmont in Colorado.
“On behalf of the board of directors, I thank Sarah for her leadership and commitment to Alaska’s travel community during her tenure with the association,” Craig Jennison, ATIA’s board chair and vice president of TEMSCO Helicopters, said in a release announcing the resignation.
“More importantly, she showed compassion and grace during two very challenging years to our many business members and partners, with the priority of keeping our teams, our employees and visitors safe.”
Other organization members — Emily Edenshaw, ATIA membership chair and president/CEO of the Alaska Native Heritage Center and board member Colleen Stephens, president of Stan Stephens Cruises — thanked Leonard for her work promoting the state.
“The mark Sarah leaves on Alaska’s tourism community is impactful, as she has led our government and community relations efforts, giving ATIA more credibility and respect as Alaska’s travel resource and trusted brand,” Stephens said.
Leonard will remain in Alaska until the summer, when she will then move with her family to Colorado.
ATIA has long managed Alaska’s destination marketing program: Travel Alaska.