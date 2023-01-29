Ryan Thomas has joined the Anchorage law firm of Landye Bennett Blumstein LLP as an associate attorney.
Thomas attended the University of Colorado School of Law and practiced commercial real estate law in the Lower 48 before returning to Alaska. He is a member of the Alaska Bar Association.
Thomas was born and raised in Fairbanks and lives in Anchorage with his wife and two children. He previously worked in project management in both academic and non-profit settings. He also worked for the State of Alaska Department of Natural Resources before returning to private law practice. At LBB, Thomas’s practice will focus on real estate transactions, business law, working with Alaska Native corporations and other transactional work.
Landye Bennett Blumstein is a regional firm in Anchorage providing legal services to clients throughout the Pacific Northwest, including private and public corporations, Alaska Native corporations, tribes, municipalities, real estate developers, nonprofit organizations, and individuals.