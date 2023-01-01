Jillian Blum recently celebrated her one year anniversary of starting Rove Co., an outdoor apparel company that aims to create community in the outdoors.
Blum, a military spouse and occupational therapist, moved to North Pole in 2019.
Updated: January 1, 2023 @ 9:16 am
“My husband was overseas our first two winters here and I was terrified of exploring Interior Alaska by myself, she said. I felt like Alaska was out of my reach, even though I lived here,” Blum said.
“Alaska is equally as beautiful as it is intimidating,” Blum said.
Blum struggled to find resources to safely explore Alaska, so she created the accessible outdoor community that she desired herself when she first moved to the Interior.
“Everything I’m doing is based on what old Jillian would want in the outdoors,” she said.
Blum created Rove Co. so people had an accessible way to try new things in the outdoors, she said. Rove means to wander without a fixed destination, she said.
She found that her personal experiences aligned with that definition, both as a military spouse with many different paths in life, and how she interacts with the outdoors.
“How you attack these hurdles and barriers, whether in your personal life or out in nature, is what allows you to do more than you thought you could and be more resilient,” Blum said.
The three pillars of Rove Co.’s mission are community, confidence, and education.
Blum finds it important to learn how to recreate safely and not be stuck inside during the winter. Her goal is for people to build the skills and confidence to explore the outdoors on their own.
The business name, logo, and apparel brand launched in December 2021, with monthly meet-ups soon following.
Rove Co. hosts weekly meet-ups in Fairbanks and Anchorage where people of every age and skill level are encouraged to learn to cross-country ski, fat bike and connect with others. Afterwards, Blum hosts a social hour with hot cocoa.
On Dec. 21, over 20 people gathered to Nordic ski in 37 below temperatures and celebrate the winter solstice.
“Just because it’s negative 40 doesn’t mean you can’t get outside safely,” Blum said.
In addition to weekly meet-ups, Blum began hosting overnight adventure trips.
Rove Co. is hosting two paid adventure trips in the coming months — the group will stay at Black Rapids Lodge, snowshoe to Cantwell Glacier, and learn about preparing for the cold weather in January and another group will travel to Wiseman, north of Coldfoot, for a professionally guided Nordic skiing trip in March.
You can learn more about Rove Co. at rovecooutdoors.com.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com
