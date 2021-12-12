The Roaming Root Cellar in Fairbanks is winner of the 2021 “Golden Carrot.” The award recognizes the store’s display creativity, its support of Alaska Grown small business and the role it plays in food security for the state of Alaska.
It is the first small business located in the northern region to win the fifth annual “Alaska Grown $5 Challenge.”
“Your innovation is really a story we need to share more across Alaska,” said Brent Goodrum, deputy commissioner of the Alaska Department of Natural Resources, who attended the award presentation on Thursday.
The award was developed to increase the amount and visibility of Alaska Grown products available in retail food stores.
“Five dollars a week of local grown for five months is $33 million into the economy,” said David W. Schade, director of the state division of agriculture. “This is the model, to do it for 12 months out of the year.”
That’s each person spending $5 a week, translating to $66 million a year, he said.
“People spend more than that on their coffee a day,” he added.
Owner Erica Moeller opened for business on Feb. 29, 2020, in a 23-foot, 1976 Bluebird bus. Her mission was to connect local customers with local products.
“I would still be in a bus if not for the community that has shown up repeatedly to support me and the 190 vendors we have in the store here from throughout the state of Alaska,” she said.
Two weeks after she opened, the Covid-19 pandemic hit.
“I’ve always had a knack for timing,” she noted.
For the next two months, she made deliveries out of her vehicle. In May 2020, she re-opened but the business outgrew the bus by August. She now operates out of a storefront at 372 Old Chena Pump Road in the Chena Pump Plaza, which soon doubled in size on the one-year anniversary of the store opening.
The store offers produce year round. Currently, customers have access to hard skin squashes, potatoes, carrots, beets, fresh micro-greens, frozen seafood and meat and shelf-stable products like kelp salsa from Juneau, caramels from Sitka and birch syrup products. In addition, vendors provide high quality homemade gifts that include pottery, artwork, jewelry and more.
Schrade noted that the store supports growing food in Alaska, storing it here, processing it here and selling it here.
The Alaska Grown $5 Challenge encourages Alaskans to spend $5 each week on Alaska grown products, including vegetables, dairy, meat, grains and value-added products. The competition is held from June to November during the peak of the Alaska growing season, when a large variety of products are available.
Previous winners include the Palmer Fred Meyer store (2020 and 2019), Wasilla Walmart store (2018) and the Palmer Carrs-Safeway store (2017).
Schrade pointed out that the competition included corporate stores like Carrs, Safeway, commissaries, AC Stores and 3 Bears Grocery Stores.
Everything Roaming Root Cellar sells is made or grown in Alaska. Its website includes a “Meet Our Farmers and Artisans” feature, offering more information about the Alaska Grown producers who supply its products.
Governor Mike Dunleavy sent along his congratulations as well.
“When you combine high-quality, produce with innovative and resilient business practices, you get a standout Interior business like Erica Moeller’s Roaming Root Cellar,” he said. “I am proud to see this Golden Heart City businesswoman get the recognition she deserves for helping expand Alaska’s agriculture business and build our state’s food security.”
The award ceremony can be viewed on the Roaming Root Cellar Facebook page and the Alaska Grown Facebook page.
More information at www.roamingrootak.com.