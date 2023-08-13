Risse Greenhouse, a winner of the 2023 Readers’ Choice Award for best greenhouse/nursery in Fairbanks, is a go-to must for plants, trees, shrubs, produce and garden supplies.
“It means the world to us that people would give us that vote of confidence,” owner Crystal Risse said. “I hope it means that families are happy to come here and that we are meeting their needs.”
Risse Greenhouse has been a staple of Fairbanks since 1954.
The business was started by Glen Risse’s father and is now owned by Glen and his wife Crystal.
Their operation spans over 100 acres with 18 greenhouses.
“This has always been his dream, since he was quite young,” Crystal Risse said of her father.
The Risse family is perhaps best known for their “Triple R” soil— named for the senior Risse’s three boys.
They produced around 13,000 bags of the soil in 2022.
Crystal Risse said it’s important to focus on educating children on plants.
She is also a preschool teacher.
Playground equipment and kids’ toys are scattered around the property.
“One thing I hate to hear is ‘Oh don’t touch that!’ there’s very little that they are going to ruin or break,” she said. “And if it happens, well, that’s a learning experience for me.”
Risse Greenhouse can be found at the Tanana Valley Farmers Market on Saturdays.
They are located at 981 Risse Road and are open Tuesday thru Saturday noon to 6 p.m. until Sept. 1.
Visits are also available by appointment after Sept. 1.
Contact Carter DeJong at 907-459-7545 or cdejong@newsminer.com and on twitter @dejong_carter