Risse Greenhouse, a winner of the 2023 Readers’ Choice Award for best greenhouse/nursery in Fairbanks, is a go-to must for plants, trees, shrubs, produce and garden supplies.

“It means the world to us that people would give us that vote of confidence,” owner Crystal Risse said. “I hope it means that families are happy to come here and that we are meeting their needs.”

