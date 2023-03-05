It didn’t take long for Fairbanksan Tammy Want to discover she loved ceramics way more than she loved studying accounting in college.
“I just kept taking classes, and I fell in love with it,” she said.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
It didn’t take long for Fairbanksan Tammy Want to discover she loved ceramics way more than she loved studying accounting in college.
“I just kept taking classes, and I fell in love with it,” she said.
One day, she finally accepted that she did not want a career in accounting, she wanted to continue pursuing ceramics. Since 2021, she has been the owner of Raven City Studio, a busy ceramic studio that offers paint-your-own-pottery as well as regular ceramics classes.
She offered her wares at local bazaars, and customers kept asking if she taught classes. She decided to find a way to do that.
“That’s kind of how it started,” she said.
When she and her husband, Matt Want, moved to their current home off Chena Pump Road, the home came with a giant garage.
She knew then that she had room to open a ceramic business.
Raven City Studio provides 1,800 square feet of space, and she uses every inch of it. Shelves line the walls, filled with unpainted ceramic pieces for customers — vases, figurines of animals, ornaments, mugs and everything else imaginable. Valentine bowls are popular in February. Easter eggs and bunny shapes fly off the shelves in the spring, and Christmas figurines are snapped up during the holiday season.
Paint Your Own Pottery has turned into the most popular part of the businesses.
“I like it because I get to meet all kinds of different people,” she said.
It’s also more instant gratification for customers than creating ceramics from scratch.
“People come in and paint it and get it back,” she said. “The whole process takes about a week.”
Her studio has become a getaway for people with high stress jobs to relax and tune out of their anxiety-filled work days. They come in, put on their headphones, and focus on painting pottery.
“I get hugged almost weekly,” she said.
Her customers are all ages, and sometimes multi-generations of one family all come together. She loves watching them all paint pottery, especially if they have never done it before.
“I just love watching people create in general,” she said. “From two year olds to 80 year olds.”
She buys pre-made pottery from local suppliers when they are available. A supplier in Wasilla provides most of her popular Alaska vintage molds — salmon, mukluks, moose.
“It’s unique that we offer that,” Want said.
On weekends, 20-30 people hunch over their projects at tables, intently focused on painting their own pottery.
“It gets pretty busy on Saturdays,” she said.
Want also offers first timers an opportunity to create their own pottery.
“If you have never done a pottery wheel, you can come and try,” she said. “We have it ready, we have two instructors here. We teach basic steps of throwing on the wheel. We do trimming and glaze. It takes a couple weeks for the whole process.”
She also hosts special theme nights and has even done a ceramic chickadee scavenger hunt for customers.
“I just started making them and now it has become a thing,” she said.
That scavenger hunt was very successful. She created and then hid ceramic chickadees all over town. She put clues on her website. Customers who found them won gift certificates to the studio.
“I would like to do that every year,” she said. She is pondering a gnome scavenger hunt next.
Want loves gnomes. In addition to shelves of ceramic gnomes waiting to be painted, large ceramic gnomes greet customers at the front door, and a recent wall mural includes a colorful gnome peeking out from the Alaska foliage.
She recently hired Caitlin Perry of Reclaimed Raven Studios to paint a wall-sized raven mural inside the studio. The outside garage door features another mural of a raven painted by artist Zoe Rabjohns of Fairbanks. Both artists were previous customers, she discovered they were artists, and loved their work.
Raven City Studio is located at 1490 Dolly Varden Lane. Check her Facebook page for additional information, www.facebook.com/Ravencityak, or her website, www.ravencitystudio.com.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.