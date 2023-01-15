Rasmuson Foundation has announced its new president and CEO: Gretchen Guess, a former Alaska state legislator, school board member and health care executive. The foundation board unanimously approved Guess’s selection at the end of December.
As the leader of Alaska’s largest private funder, Guess will return to the place of her roots after nearly a decade in Florida and Washington state.
“Alaska has always been my home,” she said. “This state has a special way of touching the heart and inspiring people to build or overcome the impossible.”
Guess is a born-and-raised Alaskan; her father was a speaker of the state House and her mother served on the Regulatory Commission of Alaska, overseeing public utilities. Guess attended Chugach Optional Elementary and Steller Secondary School and has a bachelor’s in economics from Carleton College in Minnesota and a master’s in public policy analysis from the University of Rochester.
Guess started her professional life working for the Gov. Tony Knowles administration and Alaska Communications. After retiring from the state Legislature, Guess spent 15 years in health care management and leadership including six years in planning and development with Providence Alaska.
In the Alaska House and Senate, Guess represented Fairview, Russian Jack, Northeast Anchorage and Mountain View. She also served on the Anchorage School Board before leaving Alaska in 2013.
Guess will serve as only the second CEO in the foundation’s history. Diane Kaplan, the foundation’s first employee and the president and CEO since 2001, left at the end of 2022. Guess will start Feb. 28. Until then, Sammye Pokryfki, the foundation’s former senior vice president, will serve as interim CEO.
Rasmuson Foundation’s main funding areas are health care; the arts; organizational and community development; human services; and solutions to homelessness. Affordable, accessible broadband is a new area of interest. The foundation was created in 1955 by Jenny Rasmuson, a Swedish missionary, to honor her late husband, banker E.A. Rasmuson.