The Alaska Railroad (ARRC) has promoted Brian O’Dowd to director of engineering services.
O’Dowd replaces veteran railroad employee Christian Ryll, who retires after nearly 33 years of service.
O’Dowd’s experience spans more than a decade of delivering multidisciplinary projects throughout Alaska as a project manager, asset owner, contractor and consultant. His background in infrastructure includes construction and maintenance projects for airports, harbors, pipelines, railroads, roadways and vertical buildings. Over the years, he has filled diverse roles, from project and construction management, to strategic and cross-functional team collaboration, to risk assessment and cost estimation, to legal and regulatory consulting.
“We recognized Brian’s promising career potential early on, when we hired him as an engineering intern in the mid-2000s. He’s lived up to that potential, and we’re very pleased to see him advance within the railroad,” ARRC Vice President and Chief Engineer Brian Lindamood said in a release announcing the promotion.
O’Dowd earned a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering from the University of Alaska Anchorage and is a certified professional engineer licensed in Alaska.