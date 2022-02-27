In 1972, Jim Whisenhant, Lathrop High School’s then-cross country ski coach, began selling canoes in the summer at his family home on Wolf Run (now the current location of Wolf Run Restaurant).
He purchased some land with two sheds on College Road a year later, relocating and expanding his business.
Fifty years later, Beaver Sports has grown into a class-leading store for winter and summer outdoor equipment, clothing and more housed in a three-level, 18,000-square-foot location on College Road.
“A lot has changed over the years,” said Greg Whisenhant, Jim’s son and the current owner of Beaver Sports. “We’ve become a hub for the community for outdoor sports.”
Early years
Whisenhant said his father launched Beaver Sports to sell skiing gear in part because of the difficulty his students had obtaining skiing equipment.
“A lot of people were asking him where to get equipment for all these activities,” Whisenhant said. There were a lot of hunting sports shops and such back then, but nothing that really catered to the activities of high school sports.”
Jim played a pivotal role in coordinating sports and activities for the youth, including basketball, soccer and the start of Lathrop’s ski team.
“He was a promoter,” Whisenhant said. To address a lack of canoes for local races, he coordinated with a Minnesota company to ship them to Fairbanks. They were stored on trailers in the driveway the first summer.
After a year, Whisenhant said his father realized business began to grow and relocated to 2400 College Road and established summer and winter hours.
“It was a very meger beginning because both my parents were poor,” Whisenhant said. “They had to borrow money to order merchandise and take on a business partner who helped financially.”
Business grew over the next several years, he said, with the Whisenhant family buying out the business partner and expanding its merchandise to include bicycles, running shoes and other activities.
The business added on camping gear to go with the canoes and established guide tours.
“As the sports store grew, so did opportunities for activities such as longer bike races, canoe races and triathlons the store was promoting,” Whisenhant said.
A new era
In 1987, the store relocated from one storefront to its present location. It eventually expanded its clothing options, bicycles and other gear.
“When we first moved in we hardly had enough merchandise to fill one floor, and just over the years, it’s grown fuller,” Whisenhant said.
It now caters to hiking, biking, paddling, climbing, backpacking, camping, running, alpine and cross-country skiing, ski touring, and snowboarding. The store also carries clothing and other products for hunting, fishing, snow machining, yoga, swimming and crossfit.
The second floor now houses an expansive line of clothing appropriate to the season, while footwear is located in the basement level.
The first floor entry is home to more general gear, while the back half contains the ski and bike shops, each with a repair and maintenance sites.
While Beaver Sports continues its mission to provide quality gear and equipment for locals and tourists, Whisenhant said the store’s mission goes beyond that.
Whisenhant said his father worked full time at the store after retiring as a teacher, and eventually handed the store over to Whisenhant and his siblings. Jim would pass away after that.
In the past, Beaver Sports has promoted different events and sports clinics, from bicycle repair workshops and ski clinics to marathons and races.
“The success of Beaver Sports is attributed to its knowledgeable, service oriented staff, who have always been active in both sports and the community,” Whisenhant said. “In a way we’re a tour guide that can help people with trips of all kinds.”
Covid sparks outdoor interest
He said the store’s philosophy helped during the first part of the pandemic, after the state issued a “hunker down” order in March 2020.
“There was nobody here and I would go outside, look up and down College Road and see no cars,” Whisenhant said. “It was like a ghost town.”
Whisenhant made the decision to stay open, knowing he would support his staff for a few months. Beaver Sports was also labeled an essential business, like many retail stores, allowing it to continue operations.
A number of weeks passed after the pandemic began, activity started back up.
“I think when Covid came people saw the value of getting out recreating,” he said. “The sales that summer shot through the roof and we couldn’t get stuff to replace our stock.”
The store has had to suspend some things, such as sponsoring a lot of races for insurance purposes.
But it continues running and boat demos in the summer. Staffing shortages since November caused the store to suspend its ski clinics for the winter season.
Other clinics are geared toward hiking specific trails with guest presenters.
‘People in the community’
Celebrating 50 years of continued operation has been a milestone, Whisenhant said, and it’s owed mostly to people.
“One of our philosophies is that we’re about people, it’s not all about selling,” Whisenhant said. “We try to get to know the people who come into the doors. I think becoming a part of the community is more important than just being a store focused entirely on selling.”
“It’s not just people who are skiing or biking on the trail, it’s the people in the community who we see in the classroom or work in other retail stores,” Whisenhant said. “We try to be a part of their lives in return because it’s always rewarding to hear what other people are excited about being in Alaska and the outdoors.”
A lot of stories are shared among employees and customers about ice climbing adventures, canoeing trips and bike races.
Whisenhant adds Beaver Sports staying a family store helps.
“The business is more transparent, customers can see who the owners are, that they are from Fairbanks, not someone from Anchorage or outside Alaska,” Whisenhant said.