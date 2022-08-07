Providence Alaska Medical Center Chief Executive Ella Goss will serve as chief executive of Providence Alaska, the state’s largest health care provider, beginning Sept. 1.
Goss brings more than 30 years of clinical and health care leadership experience to the position, according to a release from Providence announcing the position. She most recently served as chief executive of PAMC and chief administrative officer for Providence Alaska’s critical access hospitals in Kodiak, Seward and Valdez.
Since joining Providence in 1997 as a staff nurse in PAMC’s Emergency Department, Goss has served in a variety of leadership roles, including chief flight nurse for LifeGuard air ambulance service, clinical manager of Emergency Services, director of Medical Staff, Risk Management and Regulatory Services, and director of the Providence Cancer Center. During her tenure as chief executive at PAMC, she led the state’s largest hospital through the Covid-19 pandemic.
Prior to joining Providence, Goss worked in rural emergency departments in Kotzebue and Newfoundland. She has a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Science in nursing from Chamberlain University. She also earned certification as a professional in health care risk management and health care quality.