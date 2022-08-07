Ella Goss

Ella Goss

 Wayde Carroll

Providence Alaska Medical Center Chief Executive Ella Goss will serve as chief executive of Providence Alaska, the state’s largest health care provider, beginning Sept. 1.

Goss brings more than 30 years of clinical and health care leadership experience to the position, according to a release from Providence announcing the position. She most recently served as chief executive of PAMC and chief administrative officer for Providence Alaska’s critical access hospitals in Kodiak, Seward and Valdez.

