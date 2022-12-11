Like the ink on her sleeve, business owner and artist Macy Possenti’s love for Alaska is permanent.
Possenti balances prints of Alaskan superlatives with ordinary aspects of living in Alaska, she said. She aims to make products that Alaskans are proud to wear. She highlights ordinary aspects of nature in Alaska with prints of birch tree trunks or scraggly spruce trees that Alaskans see every day, she said.
“As a life-long resident of Fairbanks, I love if I can inspire somebody to love Alaska,” Possenti said.
Possenti said everything has fallen into place over the last decade as she started and has grown her business. She took a printmaking course at UAF when looking for a final elective and quickly fell in love with it, she said. She took every printmaking class that was available, even after graduating, and started Printworthy Arts the same year she graduated — 2011. Printworthy Arts was born when Possenti signed up for a winter bazaar that year and found she liked the business side of being at the bazaar and marketing her own business.
In a decade, Possenti worked at the Morris Thompson Cultural and Visitors Center, Fort Wainwright, and with the National Parks Service in addition to operating Printworthy Arts. One challenge she faced was balancing a full-time job in addition to investing time in Printworthy.
This November she celebrated one year of running her business full time. “So far it’s been amazing,” she said.
While Covid-19 presented unique challenges to small businesses, Possenti used the time without markets and bazaars as an opportunity to focus on the branding of Printworthy on her website and social media. It was also a time where she got outside and got inspired to create new designs, she said.
“I thought I would be more tired having these long days, but I wake up more energized to get back to Printworthy than I ever did before,” Possenti said.
Her most popular product is her raven linen towel, she said. She has also recently fallen in love with a new print called “Fault Lines”, which shows a collection of mountains across the state. “When you’re looking at a mountain range, they stand out and mean something special to everyone who sees it,” Possenti said.
As the sole owner and operator of Printworthy, Possenti wears many hats. She creates prints, orders screens, orders blank shirts and sweatshirs, and prints all of her products by hand.
Possenti uses a single printing press to print shirts with a water-based ink. The ink is environmentally friendly and sets into the fabric rather than on top of the fabric, so it feels like the ink is part of the shirt itself. She prints a single shirt using a squeegee and ink over the screen. She leaves the shirts to cure for 24 hours before putting it through a heat press to get rid of any extra liquid.
“When people realize how much effort goes into making a shirt or a card then they’re more appreciative of the process,” Possenti said.
Recently, she has participated in several holiday bazaars. She has several wholesale accounts — she sells her products in bulk to retainers across the state — and recently acquired two new accounts.
Possenti has found that other small businesses and artists have been extremely supportive.
Possenti would eventually like to open a retail store with the Printworthy line and curated with Alaskan art. For now, she can be found on her website, printworthyarts.com, and at the Farmer’s Market in the summer.