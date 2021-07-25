When I was struggling with marketing courses in college the wise professors pontificated that having the best price for consumer goods, or the best quality for shopping goods, or the best service for specialty goods was paramount to business success.
If that is true, how do we explain fast food restaurants?
Do fast food restaurants have the best price? No. How about the best quality? Well, I think that would also be a no. Their success must be based upon the best table side service. I think that might also be a no. Price, quality, or service was the paradigm for success in the 20th century industrial society, but it has been secretly changed in this century unnoticed to far too many Fairbanks business owners, especially during our struggle for survival during the pandemic.
So, what is the secret of fast-food success in the 21st century? I submit that their loyal customer base is not based upon product, price, or service, rather it is based upon perceived value satisfaction.
Value in the last century was a function of price, quality or service, but it has changed dramatically and businesses which fail to capitalize on those changes are doomed to failure. This college professor does not have a fool proof crystal ball, but if I did, I would profess that the currency of value today is both time and relationships. Any business that gives customers more time and any business that nurtures relationships between its employees and its customers will thrive because they are giving customers valuable currency for today’s world.
When I go to the grocery store, I always get in the line of my favorite cashier. I don’t care if the grocery store across the street might be 10 cents cheaper for tomato sauce, because the cashier has invested in a relationship with me. She knows my name.
I was on the board of a local credit union. At one of our board meetings, we talked around these issues and agreed that the currency of value today for credit union members was time. We adopted a policy that if more than two customers are in line, then a manager opens a new window.
Saving customers time and developing positive relationships with each of them really are the currency of value today. Anything we can do to give our customers more time and warmer relationships win in credit unions and most other businesses. That is especially true in my day job of college education. Twenty years ago Melissa Brown and I premised the future of higher education and we discovered that we were not in it! We saw the future of education being online because online gave students control of their time. Now, over 70% of our student credit hours are online. What if we had missed the opening gong? We might not have survived 2020!
What is your customers’ currency of value and what is your strategy to provide them that value?
Charlie Dexter is a professor of applied business emeritus at the UAF Community and Technical College. He can be reached at cndexter@alaska.edu. This column is brought to you as a public service by the UAF Department of Applied Business.