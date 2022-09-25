Better Business Bureau

Chinnapong

 Chinnapong

As consumers lost jobs and struggled to make ends meet during the Covid-19 pandemic, many turned to payday loans and other short-term solutions, with an increase in online solutions.

This not only allowed predatory lenders to thrive — many borrowers still contend with sky-high interest rates and opaque fees — but also created a fertile environment for scammers, according to a new in-depth investigative study by Better Business Bureau (BBB).

