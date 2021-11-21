As we approach the Thanksgiving holiday next week, which then leads up to the mad rush to Christmas and the final sprint to ringing in the new year, it’s an important time to pause from the chaos to reflect on those things in life we should be grateful and thankful for. That can be challenging in times like these. While from a business perspective, 2021 was not as challenging as 2020, it was still difficult. Consumer demand and spending was not necessarily an issue; rather, it was the challenge of having the workforce in place to meet that demand as well as supply chain issues that led to shortages on the shelves and higher prices.
Challenges, yes. But the great thing about our proud and resilient city sitting here at latitude 65 is that we handle challenges well and we handle them by coming together. It has been our nature going back to the founding of our city. Time and time again, we have been tested by a gamut of challenges from floods to fires to threats of base closures and in every instance we have endeavored. Our motto “The Golden Heart City of Alaska” has been with us for decades and did not happen because of some branding campaign, it happened organically. As historian June Allen wrote, describing Fairbanks after World War II: “The one thing that remained constant was the spirit and zest of Fairbanks, its determination to survive and prosper.”
Survive and prosper we continue to do, and a great thing to be thankful for in November of 2021 in our humble town by the river, is how many of our small businesses have managed to survive and prosper the last two years. These businesses can be found scattered around Fairbanks, and include a plethora of offerings to include art galleries, coffee shops, distilleries, breweries, clothing stores, and more; many of which are not just locally owned but the items they sell are either locally grown, made or produced.
So what better way to express how thankful we are that they have managed to keep their doors open than by giving them our business? The Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce, which I’m proud to be a board member of, is a big proponent of the shop local concept. Visit their website at www.fairbankschamber.org/shop-local to get the latest shopping guides and find new ways to “spend your dollars where your (golden) heart is.” Even better, the site offers up ways to give (monetarily or by volunteering) to local non-profits in Interior Alaska to help make the holiday season a joyous occasion for all, particularly to those in need.
Another thing to be thankful for as residents of Fairbanks is the current and future success of the visitor industry, and the role it plays in contributing to our local economy. This is not a biased perspective coming from someone who works in the industry, this is one that has been quantified from an economic standpoint. For 2021, our regional visitor industry outperformed expectations in every measurable statistic.
I think a lot of people who live, work and play in Fairbanks sometimes aren’t aware that the place they call home is a bucket list destination for visitors around the world. Those northern lights photos we regularly post on our Facebook page? Don’t take them for granted, visitors domestically and internationally dream of seeing what we see on a regular basis, and the good news is, they know this is the place to come and see them. We should also be thankful for the fact that while many places in Alaska only see visitors during the summer months, we benefit as a year-round destination. Pro tip: Heading into the months of February and March when winter visitation is at its peak, be sure to book any of your local events (tours, hotels, restaurants) now. We’re going to be busy.
Among the other things to be thankful for: I had an opportunity recently to listen to a presentation by State of Alaska Department of Transportation Commissioner (and fellow Fairbanksan) Ryan Anderson on what the recently passed infrastructure bill means for Alaska and Fairbanks. Short answer? It means a lot. Everything from bridges to broadband, drinking water systems in Rural Alaska, and so much more will benefit from this historic bill. It’s a great moment for a state that has suffered so much over the years with dilapidated infrastructure, and is a cause for celebration that was championed by all three members of Alaska’s congressional delegation.
Speaking of infrastructure: How thankful are we for the reopening of the University Avenue bridge last month? And how thankful are we going to be when the Wendell Street bridge opens?
Finally, one of the things I am thankful for is that I have had a chance to contribute to the local newspaper in this way. Over the years the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner has allowed me to be a humor columnist and a theater critic. There are few communities across the country where I would have the chance to do that. As of late, I have been penning the Sunday business column, most likely to the chagrin (and justifiably so) of the Charlie Dexter fans who are wondering why my name is appearing instead of his. Well, Charlie is on vacation. Funny story is that 17 years ago, while working as the marketing manager for the University of Alaska Fairbanks Tanana Valley Campus (now the UAF Community and Technical College, which I currently teach for as an adjunct professor), I was the one who proposed to the News-Miner that Charlie be given the opportunity to be a weekly business columnist. Neither one of us expected it to last this long.
Charlie will be back with you next Sunday, and he might let me pop in from time to time. We’ll see what happens. If that’s the case, and if folks are interested, well, I’ll add that to my many list of things I am thankful for.