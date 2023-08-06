What's your password

To protect yourself, the challenge is to create complex passwords that keep your personal information protected.

In the 1960s, many Americans tuned into the game show, Password, where contestants were paired with celebrities to guess words from verbal clues. While that word, “password,” might have once brought to mind giddy tv contestants playing for cash, we’re much more likely to think about passwords nowadays in the context of online security.

And why wouldn’t we? Passwords are required across the internet to pay bills, log in to social media, subscribe to streaming services and more. We’ve become quite familiar with the need to create usernames and passwords to access these accounts, and, unlike the old game show, our modern-day passwords aren’t ones we want people easily guessing.

