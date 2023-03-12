Roofing season

Metro creative

Roofing season is right around the corner, which means homeowners should be in the know when it comes to roof projects.

 Metro creative

With spring right around the corner, the milder weather ahead may be more cooperative for roofing projects. If you’re a homeowner looking to repair or replace your current roof, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) offers these tips on completing your project safely and with confidence.

Understand the full scope of your project. Will you need just spot repairs or are you replacing the whole roof? Do you need to hire someone certified to install a specific type of roof system? Is old roof removal part of your project? Does a professional tree service need to evaluate potential risks like low-hanging branches? Make sure you understand these details before you start collecting bids.

