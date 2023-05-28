Fairbanks’ favorite Pita Place has closed until further notice due to the rising cost of doing business.
The owners of the popular food stand on College Road will be selling to-go items at the Tanana Valley Farmers Market this summer and plan to eventually re-open, though they do not know when that will be.
“From everything I’ve seen, people are so supportive and so nice about it,” said Nadav Weiss, co-owner of Pita Place. “I think what I was a little bit surprised about is how many people other business owners that we’ve talked to, but also people who don’t own a business, have just been very understanding and have said, ‘I totally know why you did it.’”
The decision to close was not an easy or an expected one. Just three weeks ago, they had planned to open for the summer like they always have.
“We really thought we were going to open but it just felt like we were going to have to compromise on every front, and we wouldn’t have felt happy with that,” Weiss said. “That’s basically what led to the decision — not that olives are expensive or we can’t get pickles.”
While they were still able to hire employees, unlike other small businesses in town, they said constant change put a lot of pressure on the great employees they do have.
“When we’re just a little bit understaffed all of the time, it makes everything difficult,” said co-owner Teri Gross. “This just gives us some time to reassess and to wait and see what happens next.”
Loyal customers expressed their sadness and support over the closing by commenting on the Facebook post where Pita Place made the announcement.
“I’m holding back tears. Pita Place means so much to me,” commented Kelly Anne Musgraves. “Truly my favorite meal in Fairbanks, if not in the world. So thankful for you and your family for the years of amazing food and friendship you’ve provided. I really hope we see you making falafel again. This is heartbreaking.”
Weiss and Gross said their favorite part about running the business was the connections they had with customers and the community they got to be a part of.
“There have been so many people that, we might not ever know their names, but we know when they get married and when they have kids or when their kids go off to college and they become snowbirds,” Gross said.
The idea for Pita Place came when Weiss and Gross were on their honeymoon. They lived in Israel at the time and decided to move back to Fairbanks because they knew if they wanted to have kids, they wanted to have them here.
“I remember thinking, I don’t want to come back to Fairbanks and have to stop eating falafel!” Gross said.
The idea for the restaurant was born and they learned how to make Falafel (since they had never done so before) and started selling pitas for the first time in 2007 at the farmers market.
For the past 16 years, they have been a Fairbanks summer staple loved by many.
Pita Place plans to reopen eventually but the owners are unsure when that will be. “I do think we’ll re-open, but I think it will look different than it has looked up until now. And I don’t know what that means,” Gross said. “We closed because we had to, but I think that we will figure out a new approach or the world will become more stable or, I don’t know what, but I don’t think we’re done forever.”
Pita place will be selling their to-go items such as fresh pita, hummus, and more at the farmers market every Wednesday and Saturday through the summer.