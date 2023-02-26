The experts who fill prescription medications at local pharmacies are highly skilled professionals who don’t usually get much attention. So it is wonderful to recognize two local pharmacists and a pharmacy technician who were recently honored for their hard work at the Alaska Pharmacy convention.
Daniel Nelson, winner of the prestigious Bowl of Hygeia, works at Tanana Chiefs Conference/Chief Andrew Isaac Health Center. (Hygeia was the Goddess of Good Health) Samantha Ervin, winner of the Distinguished Alaskan Pharmacist award, works at Tanana Chiefs Conference/Upper Tanana Health Center. Tammy Qualley, winner of the Pharmacy Technician Award, works at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital.
Daniel Nelson
Bowl of Hygeia Award
The Bowl of Hygeia Award, established in 1958, recognizes pharmacists who possess outstanding records of civic leadership in their communities and encourages pharmacists to take active roles in their communities. This is the highest award a pharmacist can receive. According to his nomination, he deserves it.
Daniel Nelson has been the pharmacy manager at Chief Andrew Isaac Health Center for more than 10 years. He put in a tremendous amount of time during the pandemic, making major decisions as the situation constantly evolved. He helped pilot the pharmacy through two of the busiest seasons ever, with the shortest staff ever, including through the loss of a coworker/friend in an unexpected accident.
He remains on the cutting edge of new data and development at all times, especially regarding Covid-19 testing, vaccination, monoclonal antibody treatments, and antiviral therapies.
During the initial vaccine roll-out to villages, when there were tighter stipulations on transportation and expiration and a scarcity that required precision to prevent waste, Nelson was awake at all hours, sending messages and rapidly answering questions regarding vaccine quantities and storage for very early morning flights.
He handled nearly all of the vaccine ordering and transfers for Fairbanks for a long time and personally packaged nearly every vaccine cooler for village trips for many of the early, most critical months.
He helped install an entirely new pharmacy branch in Tok, including adding pharmacy software updates. He is one of two pharmacists opening Chief Andrew Isaac’s new outpatient surgery clinic.
During the pharmacy’s catastrophic labor shortage for most of the past year, he frequently worked at the pharmacy window, attended to managerial duties in the evening and when he could fit it in during the day.
He comes in early and leaves late.
“He gets the brunt of problem solving and steering our clinic through the many, never-ending drug shortages,” according to his nomination. “I’m honestly not sure if he got to have a personal life since March 2020.”
He is actively involved in the Alaska Pharmacists Association.
Outside of work, he is an avid hunter and trapper and serves on the board of the Alaska Trappers Association. He has a family — two children under the age of 10 — so he attends lots of sports practices.
His staff describe him as kind and supportive, always watching out for them in their time of need.
Samantha Ervin
Distinguished Alaskan Pharmacist
This award, created in 1989, recognizes an Alaskan pharmacist who has worked in Alaska for more than 10 years and devoted much of their career working diligently to promote and support the pharmacy profession and local community. The winner of this award serves as a role model for younger pharmacists through sustained contributions to the profession over time.
Samantha Ervin has been a pharmacist in Alaska for 10 years in both Anchorage and Fairbanks. This past year, she helped open a new pharmacy in Tok that services the upper Tanana community of the Interior.
She is the only pharmacist for literally hundreds of miles. Of course, she has the help and support of her pharmacy family in Fairbanks, but she alone provides every pharmacy service, every medication, and answers every question, all day, every day. Her backup is limited.
“She functions as not only the dispensing and counseling pharmacist, but as the only ACLS-trained pharmacist to assist with codes and cover UTHC urgent care with no hospital available,” according to her nomination.
The pharmacy in Tok provides quick access now to prescriptions, over-the-counter medications and education. She also provides one-on-one services the community didn’t have before. This includes in-depth birth control counseling, smoking cessation counseling and chronic disease state management.
“I have seen her go out of her way to help patients with poorly controlled diabetes figure out how to qualify for Freestyle Libre monitors and for patients who are confused, she then has come visit her routinely for monitoring and insulin (analysis),” the nomination said. She helps patients determine which Covid-19 vaccines and treatments they are eligible for.
Ervin was the student preceptor at Chief Andrew Isaac in Fairbanks for many years and continues to host Fairbanks students in Tok.
“Sam really uplifts the pharmacy department — in two towns!” according to the nomination. “She is absolutely dedicated to the pharmacy profession; enhancing patient, provider, and student pharmacist education; disease state management and prevention; delivery of quality services in the Upper Tanana Region; and enhancing the well being of both her patients and coworkers.”
Tammy Qualley
Technician of the Year
This award was created in 2001 and presented to a pharmacy technician currently employed at a pharmacy in Alaska, who has demonstrated outstanding service.
Tammy Qualley is responsible for a long list of technical duties, including training on pharmacy software and maintaining pharmacy catalogs. She has undergone extensive training that has proved valuable in her work.
She is also a key team member and preceptor for the Pharmacy Technician Apprentice Program. In addition to her other responsibilities, she is also interim pharmacy technician educator as the hospital reopens the apprentice program.
Qualley has been a member of the workflow committee, department co-chair for the United Way campaign, champion for the pulse survey, and even on the door decorating team. She is known for her positive attitude.
Actively involved in her daughter’s school PTA, Qualley is also a dedicated volunteer for Golden Heart Performing arts, Gymnastics Inc. and Far North BMX. She spends countless hours fundraising and working behind the scenes.
In addition to her community activities, Tammy raises bees and is a master seamstress.
“These individuals have demonstrated outstanding service to their communities and we are lucky to have them as part of the pharmacy professions,” said Brandy Seignemartin executive director of the Alaska Pharmacists Association. “The dedication to ensure that patients have access to affordable medications within our Alaskan communities is a top priority for the association and each of these individuals embodies qualities and commitment to that vision.”