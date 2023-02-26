Peter Zuyus has joined Mobibiz as executive director of Marketing Services, the company’s president, Joseph Lurtsema, has announced.
“Peter, a former international and domestic corporate executive brings an extensive senior executive background in technology, government and consultancy,” Lurtsema said. “On behalf of the team at Mobibiz and myself, we welcome Peter to the team and look forward to his contribution to our growth.”
Zuyus commented, “I am excited to be a part of the Mobibiz organization, working with such a great team of people and the recognized marketing choice, in Alaska “
Zuyys can be reached at 907-299-0539 or peter@mobibizmarketing.com.