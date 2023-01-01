Making and keeping resolutions

Making a long-term change is rarely a simple process and it involves commitment of time, effort and emotion. Metro Creative

 Metro Creative

Today is New Year’s Day and begins a new and promising life, full of worthy new year resolutions which will revolutionize, strengthen and lengthen our lives. Every year I commit to losing weight, working out and generally turning myself into Superman. I go to bed on New Year’s Eve at night full of optimism and resolve. Then Monday happens.

I am usually still getting ready to get ready on Jan. 11th ... Somewhere around Feb. 1 I have lost my list as life and lifelong patterns get in the way of Dec. 31 commitments. Sound familiar?

Charlie Dexter is a professor emeritus at the UAF Community and Technical College. He can be reached at cndexter@alaska.edu. This column is brought to you as a public service by the UAF Applied Business Department.