The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is inviting Alaskans interested in owning a piece of the Last Frontier to participate in the 2023 Alaska State Land Auction offering #495, which includes a mix of 209 road-accessible or remote parcels throughout the state.
“Alaskans are especially connected to the land in our great state, and buying property where you can build a home or enjoy the outdoors is an essential part of living here,” Mike Dunleavy said.
Alaska residents may submit sealed bids online, in person, or by mail through Oct. 3 at 4:30 p.m. Apparent high bids will be announced Oct. 24. Bidders may win and purchase up to two parcels. Free auction brochures can be downloaded from the DNR Land Sales website: https://dnr.alaska.gov/mlw/landsales/brochure/.
Parcels not sold at auction may be available through Over-the-Counter (OTC) sales to Alaska residents, non-residents, or businesses, starting on Nov. 28 at 10 a.m. OTC parcels currently available for purchase are posted on the Land Sales website’s Over-the-Counter section. DNR offers in-house financing for land purchases. For more information please visit: https://dnr.alaska.gov/mlw/landsales/info/financing/