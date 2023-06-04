DNR
The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is inviting Alaskans interested in owning a piece of the Last Frontier to participate in the 2023 Alaska State Land Auction offering #495, which includes a mix of 209 road-accessible or remote parcels throughout the state.

“Alaskans are especially connected to the land in our great state, and buying property where you can build a home or enjoy the outdoors is an essential part of living here,” Mike Dunleavy said.