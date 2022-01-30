Federal officials are putting together the framework of interagency programs to handle nearly $5 billion for cleaning up and plugging thousands of orphaned oil and gas wells across the country, and state regulators are moving quickly to capture Alaska’s share.
Leaders in the Interior, Agriculture, and Energy departments, along with the Environmental Protection Agency and the Interstate Oil and Gas Compact Commission, signed an agreement Jan. 14 that clarifies each agency’s role in managing $4.7 billion dedicated to well site remediation, plugging and abandonment in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed by Congress last November.
The memorandum of understanding sets the roles for a seven-member executive group consisting mostly of Interior agency leaders to oversee well cleanup on federal lands. Separate programs are being established for state and tribal well cleanup grant programs.
According to an IOGCC report issued late last year, 33 states reported more than 92,000 orphaned wells across the country in 2020; a total that was up approximately 50% from 2018 due to a renewed focus on investigating and documenting orphaned wells.
Alaska Oil and Gas Conservation Commission Chair Jeremy Price is the state’s representative on the IOGCC. He said while Alaska has just 12 identified orphaned wells on state and private land scattered across Southcentral and the North Slope, plugging and remediation work at the mostly remote sites comes with an outsized cost. The AOGCC estimates it will take $42.6 million to properly plug, remediate and abandon the 12 well sites, according to the agency’s Dec. 29 notice of intent to apply for the federal grants.
He said the AOGCC plans to visit to some of the orphan wells and do some early work next spring — also when it’s expected the state grants will be announced.
“The (infrastructure) bill was written to get people back to work, so there’s short timelines we have to meet,” Price said, adding that some of the competitive grants will factor in oil and gas industry job losses for each state since the start of the pandemic. Alaska has lost approximately 3,300 jobs, or about 33% of its oil and gas workforce since March 2020, according to AOGCC’s notice of intent to apply for the grants.
The state’s request does not cover all of the problem wells in the state, however. Funding for the Bureau of Land Management to fix 20 remaining legacy wells needing attention in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska on the North Slope will come the federal well cleanup program.
Hannah Ray, a spokeswoman for Sen. Lisa Murkowski, wrote via email that the senator believes Interior should prioritize the cleanup of wells on federal lands, particularly those drilled by the federal government, as in the NPR-A. Murkowski was part of the Senate’s 10-member negotiating team on the infrastructure bill
Interior spokesman Tyler Cherry wrote in an emailed response to questions that the department is meeting the aggressive timelines established in the infrastructure bill to get money “out the door.”
Interior officials are working to publish the amount of formula grant funding each state will be entitled to apply for along with application guidance, according to Cherry.
“The department is wasting no time in working with our partners to ensure these investments and programs make sense for the communities they are intended to benefit,” he wrote. “We are focused on implementing these programs as quickly and efficiently as possible.”