The Ornamentry opened on Nov. 1 for its 36th season.

This is founder and owner Judi Graham’s last season before passing the torch to the Bag Ladies of Fairbanks, Tina Ferringer and Bobbie Tarkiainen. The Ornamentry seasonally sells local, handmade goods by artisans.

