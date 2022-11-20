The Ornamentry opened on Nov. 1 for its 36th season.
This is founder and owner Judi Graham’s last season before passing the torch to the Bag Ladies of Fairbanks, Tina Ferringer and Bobbie Tarkiainen. The Ornamentry seasonally sells local, handmade goods by artisans.
”The talent in this town is so incredible,” Graham said.
“The items are as varied as the vendors,” Graham said. Local artisans sell their artwork, ornaments, key chains, aprons, hats, jam, peanut brittle, pot holders and ceramic products, among other things. Last year, Graham said they sold 1,000 “scrubbies,” crocheted nylon used for cleaning.
Graham started The Ornamentry on her dining room table in 1987 because she wanted Alaskans to buy from Alaskans. She started with five friends that sold goods in her home. Now, she has 90 vendors.
Graham makes canned goods and jams while her husband makes the peanut brittle and fudge. Graham encourages young people to sell their own crafts so that it will be an Ornamentry that goes on.
Graham sells See’s Candies, the proceeds of which benefit the Catholic Schools. Last year, Graham gave $1,500 to the soup kitchen at Immaculate Conception Church through proceeds from the Thanksgiving Closet at the Ornamentry. She also started an endowment for Monroe Catholic School to keep the lights on.
“’You have to do this forever,’ people always tell me,” Graham said.
The Bag Ladies of Fairbanks opened in 2003 and have been selling goods through Graham for over 15 years.
“People have been really welcoming,” Tarkiainen said. “It’s a fun place to be,” Ferringer added.
The Ornamentry is open from 11a.m. to 7p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays at 801 Pioneer Rd. The Ornamentry is closed on Sundays and Thanksgiving Day.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com