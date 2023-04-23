Online shopping

Analyzing the most common complaints of customers has lead to these tips for online shopping.

Online shopping poses the biggest risks to consumers, according to a BBB study. Here’s how you can protect yourself.

Online shopping has certainly made it easier to purchase products and services. But for many, that convenience has come with consequences. The most recent BBB Scam Tracker Risk Report revealed that, for a third consecutive year, online purchases were the riskiest scam encountered by consumers. Nearly 75% of those who reported being targeted by an online scam ultimately lost money. Products most frequently used to deceive victims included pets/pet supplies, digital devices, and motor vehicles.

For more than 100 years, the Better Business Bureau, a private, nonprofit organization, has upheld high standards for fair and honest business practices. BBB provides objective advice on more than 5.3 million companies and 11,000 charities, dispute resolution services, consumer alerts and educational information on topics related to marketplace trust. There are local, independent BBBs across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

