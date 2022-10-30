Scam warning

Metro Creative

Tactics used by scammers have shifted drastically during the past several years, according to a new report published by the Better Business Bureau. During the same period, scams perpetrated via phone dropped 42%.

Released in early October, Start With Trust® Online: BBB Online Scams Report, is based on two sets of data. The BBB analyzed data from more than 300,000 reports submitted to BBB Scam TrackerSM between 2015 and 2022 and conducted survey research in July 2022.

For more than 100 years, Better Business Bureau, a private, nonprofit organization, has upheld high standards for fair and honest business practices. BBB provides objective advice on more than 5.3 million companies and 11,000 charities, dispute resolution services, consumer alerts and educational information on topics related to marketplace trust. There are local, independent BBBs across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Visit BBB.org for more information.