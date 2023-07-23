In 1981, businessman Eugene Lang returned to elementary school P.S. 121 in the heart of Harlem to give the commencement speech to the class of graduating sixth graders. He himself had attended the school and sat in the auditorium as a 6th grader 50 years earlier. As he stood at the speaker podium looking at those ghetto children who had so little hope, he began to feel that his “work hard and you’ll succeed” remarks might not be appropriate.

On the spot Mr. Lang changed his speech and in so doing he also forever changed the lives of those 61 children and their children and their children! In front of the teachers and parents Lang painted a picture of the children’s journey through life including middle school, high school and college. But when he got to college he saw the lights go out in his graduates’ eyes. So he said “And don’t you think you can’t go to college because you can!” and on the spot he promised college scholarships to every one of those sixth graders who stayed in high school and graduated.

