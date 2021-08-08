In 1981, businessman Eugene Lang returned to elementary school P.S. 121 in the heart of Harlem to give the commencement speech to the class of graduating sixth graders. He himself had attended the school and sat in the auditorium as a 6th grader 50 years earlier. As he stood at the speaker podium looking at those ghetto children who had so little hope, he began to feel that his “work hard and you’ll succeed” remarks might not be appropriate.
On the spot Mr. Lang changed his speech and in so doing he also forever changed the lives of those 61 children and their children and their children! In front of the teachers and parents Lang painted a picture of the children’s journey through life including middle school, high school and college. But when he got to college he saw the lights go out in his graduates’ eyes. So he said “And don’t you think you can’t go to college because you can!” and on the spot he promised college scholarships to every one of those sixth graders who stayed in high school and graduated.
Lang had suddenly given 61 children a vision of graduating from of college who until that moment had believed college was unattainable. He went on to tell them about being present to hear Martin Luther King Jr.’s famous “I Have a Dream” speech at the 1963 March on Washington. He urged the students to dream their own dreams, and promised to do all he could to help them achieve their goals. Knowing that it would take more than just money to help these children achieve their glorious vision Mr. Lang hired a full-time social worker as project coordinator and enlisted the support of a local community-based organization to provide services and support to the children throughout the years that separated them from high school graduation. He also committed to maintaining close personal relationships with each of the children.
Based upon historical statistics of P.S. 121 one could only hope that 1 of 4 sixth graders would ever finish high school and none of them would go to college. But, in August 1985, after four years, all of Lang’s Dreamers were still in school. 90% of them finished high school and 40 of those 54 graduates went on to college.
In early 1986 Lang organized the national “I Have a Dream” Foundation to help launch a new generation of “I Have a Dream” Projects. (see: http://www.ihad.org) Today there are over 180 “I Have a Dream” Projects in 27 states and 64 cities, serving well over 13,500 Dreamers and the program continues to grow. “I Have a Dream” has freely shared its experience with others-individuals, corporations, church and community groups and government agencies-in creating other educational support programs that help many more thousands of at-risk youth at the primary and secondary school levels.
The first Dreamers received baccalaureate degrees from Bard and Barnard Colleges in June 1991; others subsequently graduated from Swarthmore, RPI, Hunter, Arizona and other schools. At least two-thirds of the P.S. 121 Dreamers have had two or more years of higher education, almost all hold fulfilling jobs, and those who have children vow their kids will go to college.
Do you have a dream? It is so important that we adults learn how to dream again! The law of compensation says that “if you sow, then so will you reap”. Sow a dream, reap a vision (the dream reduced to writing with goals and deadlines). Sow a vision, reap actions. Sow actions, reap habits. Sow habits, reap character. Sow character, reap destiny. It’s true for individuals and it’s true for organizations.
One person can truly make a difference. You are that person. Today is your day. Tag. You’re it.
