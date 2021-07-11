Thomas “Tommy” Gross is an Italian tenor well known in the Fairbanks opera community. A military veteran, he owned and ran TJ’s Land Clearing for three decades, opening paths for power lines and lots for subdivisions.
After selling the business in 2020, Gross embarked on a brand-new venture he describes as his true calling: Owning a one-of-a-kind meat market and Italian grocery in Fairbanks.
“There’s nothing else like it in this town,” Gross said about Tommy G’s, which is having a soft opening at 3290 Peger Road as the proprietor waits for all his equipment to arrive.
At Tommy G’s, Gross prepares fresh, cured and smoked meats and meat products. From handmade breakfast sausages and bratwurst to kielbasa and beef jerky, Tommy G’s is a carnivore’s cornucopia of artisan foods hard to find anywhere else in Fairbanks or Alaska for that matter.
“Magnificent!” is the proprietor’s own description of his beloved meat products.
The full meats menu is too long to name, but here are some products that Gross recommends: hardwood cured bacon, certified Angus beef, heritage pork, baked hams infused with Alaskan birch syrup, cotto salami pocked with coarse pepper, and homemade hot dogs in natural casings.
Choices for the bratwurst alone are numerous. They come fresh or smoked, and include brats stuffed with cheddar; Italian mozzarella; and cheddar with jalapenos for some added heat, among other flavorings. “They’re ridiculously delicious,” he said.
The shop also sells gourmet Italian foods, including pastas and polenta, olive oils and balsamic vinegars, and cakes, pastries and chocolates. Eventually, Gross plans to sell Tommy G’s sandwiches for shoppers to grab a bite to eat in store as they peruse products.
`Sometimes I do sing'
With a background in opera, Gross and his brand-new business are at center stage on the Fairbanks culinary scene. Gross thrives in the spotlight. He approaches Tommy G’s with the same larger-than-life passion and intensity that he sings opera.
Asked if he belts arias as he cleaves meats, Gross paused and said: “Sometimes I do sing.”
Gross is adding finishing touches at his new shop, and put up a banner as he awaits the permanent Tommy G’s sign to arrive.
Customers are already banging on the door and waving outside the glass window, eager to see and buy his meats and grocery imports. It’s hard to tell who is more excited about Tommy G’s — customers or the man himself.
Tommy G’s Facebook page declares: “Meet the meat cutter of your dreams!”
“We offer phenomenal products. The best in town. Customers are telling me we needed this for so long,” Gross said.
Asked to name his favorite artisan meats, Gross replies: “My absolute favorite is everything. Many recipes are gifted to me, and every single one is award winning.”
His recipes are passed along from friends and pillars in the custom meats industry. His network and recipes are secret, known only by Gross and his circle of friends, including contacts at the American Association of Meat Processors.
Shoppers who venture inside Tommy G’s encounter handpainted artwork by Brianna Reagan Davis of Fairbanks that include succulent vines wrapping a ceiling beam, a mural of kitchen knives and cleavers that adorn a large wall, and a supersized Tommy G’s logo.
The new meat market and grocer shares a building on Peger Road with Black Spruce Brewing, a homegrown beer establishment that Gross describes as among the best in Alaska.
“Just think bratwurst and beer,” Gross said about the harmony of the two storefronts.
`Delicious things to eat'
Gross has been fascinated with meat since he was a boy and one of his chores was to crank the meat grinder at home. The second youngest of seven children, Gross would hunt with his father and then help butcher the meat for family meals.
He described the process of meat cutting and food preparation as an honor, a trust with nature to care for and steward animals that sustain people with food.
“I was always fascinated by the idea of taking these beautiful animals and turning them into delicious things to eat,” Gross said.
Steaks, roasts and soup bones
When Gross moved to Fairbanks as a service member in the U.S. Army, he brought a caribou to a local butcher named Steve Howard. The refrigerated area of the butcher shop had soured product, which tainted Gross’ meat.
Howard offered to replace the caribou meat, but Gross asked instead if he could learn the meat trade at his shop. A deal was made.
Gross first learned the proper way to store meat that was butchered. “I learned to wrap meat when you cut the animal into pieces — steaks, roasts and soup bones you have to package.”
From chuck steaks to ribeyes, he was schooled in the cuts of meat. Soon he was serving as the butcher’s apprentice, with Howard quietly leaving the shop for hours at a time to let Gross work on his own without pressure.
“In my mind, I have a handful of heroes and legends,” Gross said. “He is a big game guy. There is absolutely nothing that he cannot do. He is an incredible person.”
Now with the opening of Tommy G’s, Gross is the mentor and influencer, a role he acknowledges with some humility and deference.
“I am Italian. When I cook, I can hold my own in the kitchen,” Gross said. “But the true gift is with these animals that we honor at the dinner table. We use every single morsel that comes off the animal to create a very fine dining experience. I am truly honored.”
