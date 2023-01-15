In October I experienced the joy of meeting Edward at the Shearwater Resort on Kauai’s North Shore. He is their maintenance supervisor and so impressive are Edward’s customer service skills that I asked him to move to Fairbanks! His response was “Thank you, but they need me here.” That level of loyalty is a testament to Edward’s manager, Kanani.
The following are their secrets of success:
Customer Service secret #1 — Develop a service attitude. “Service is the lifeblood of any organization. Everything flows from it and is nourished by it.” Customer service is not a department, it is an attitude.
Customer Service secret #2 — Love what you do. “Many things will catch your eye, but few will catch your heart.” Pursue those.
Customer Service secret #3 — Focus on priorities. “Focus on the critical few, not the insignificant many.”
Customer Service secret #4 — Understand the soft stuff. Mary Kay Ash once said “There are two things more powerful than money and sex. They are recognition and praise.”
Customer Service secret #5 — Build your personal and organizational brand. “In the race for quality there is no finish line.”
Customer Service secret #6 — Embrace humor and optimism. Helen Keller said “Optimism is the faith that leads to achievement.”
Customer Service secret #7 — Commit to excellence. According to Aristotle “Excellence is not an act, it is a habit.”
Customer Service secret #8 — Take risks. “Don’t be afraid to go out on a limb ... That’s where the fruit is!” You will always miss 100% of the shots that you don’t take.
Customer Service secret #9 — Reinforce core values daily. Goethe wrote “Things that matter most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least.”
Customer Service secret #10 — Earn Trust. According to Tom Peters “Trust, not technology, is the issue of the decade.”
Customer Service secret #11 — Take action. “You cannot discover new oceans unless you have the courage to lose sight of the shore.”
And finally, Customer Service secret #12 is to aim for the heart because “They don’t care how much you know, until they know how much you care.” We may not remember what someone says or does, but we never forget about how they made us feel.
My hat is off to Kanani who understands the essence of leadership and the 12 customer service secrets.
How well did you do? Can you clearly identify one or more actions you committed this past week in support of each of Edward and Kanani’s dozen customer service secrets? We get another week to practice beginning tomorrow! Post Mac Anderson, Edward, and Kanani’s “secrets” where you can read and act on them every day. Those you lead like Edward will be most grateful and loyal.
By the way, Shearwater Resort enjoys 100% occupancy.
Charlie Dexter can be reached at cndexter@alaska.edu. He is a professor of applied business emeritus at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. This column is brought to you as a public service by the UAF Community and Technical College Department of Applied Business.