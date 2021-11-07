A first day at a new job is very similar to a child’s first day of school. For starter’s there’s that difficulty of going to sleep the night before and waking up way too early the next day. Similar internal questions for both: What shall I wear? Will I fit in? Will I make friends? Will I understand what I am supposed to do? And if I don’t, can I ask questions without sounding stupid?
Easing those concerns for new employees is a task that managers and supervisors should take to heart, not just for the employee’s comfort level but also for the sake of creating a positive first impression. You don’t want your new hire to go home at the end of the week and tell their significant other that accepting this job was the worst mistake they ever made, especially in this day and age when businesses are having such a tough time finding employees in the first place. You want them to feel secure and confident in the choice they made, and when they do go home at the end of the week, they tell their significant other that they can’t wait for Monday.
Making that a reality is where having a good onboarding and orientation plan in place is important. Both of those are equally important yet they are often times confused with each other.
According to a recent article on Business.com, onboarding is a process of introducing the new hire to your company through a series of integrated tasks that help them understand their new roles and responsibilities within the company. It is rare that a thorough onboarding process is accomplished within the first week and can sometimes even continue over the course of the first six months. The plan itself should be developed by both the manager and HR, and should include general but essential short-term items such as incorporating the companies’ culture, business strategy, policies, procedures, tools and systems.
Beyond that, an onboarding plan can include an extended roadmap that sets performance goals and provides check-ins at key milestones (30, 60, 90 days for example) that can be useful for both the employee and the manager. “Having a scheduled check-in through the onboarding phase allows for a collaborative feedback session which ultimately lends itself to a more successful and supportive environment,” states Amy Odeneal of consulting agency Business Enablement.
The value of learning about the company’s culture in the early stages of the onboarding plan is an important one; this is the part of the onboarding process that will give the new employees the best tools for understanding what the shared values of the employees are. I’ll go into more detail on company culture in another column, but at its core, culture is the character and personality of the organization. It also outlines how people interact, collaborate, and produce within the workplace. When put in that context, you can understand why it is such an essential part of the onboarding process.
Those are some of the basics of onboarding, now for orientation. Orientation is generally much more short term and when it comes to addressing those new hire jitters, it is pretty important. Orientation is a basic introduction to the workplace that can include numerous components such as a tour of the facility and an introduction to their manager and fellow employees. It can be done on an individual basis or as a group if involving numerous hires. And when making the comparison to the new kid at school, there are a number of similarities.
Some of the items on the below list might seem silly, but when you think about it from the perspective of a new employee, these are important things for them to know that, depending on the situation, should be included in an orientation:
— Where is the restroom? (Seriously, this sometimes gets over looked).
— Rules for the employee kitchen, such as, if you leave your Tupperware enclosed tuna casserole in the fridge for more than two weeks, it’s going to be thrown away.
— The all-important coffee maker. Who makes coffee when it runs out, and if it is up to the individual employee to make the coffee, how many scoops? (As a coffee drinker, I cannot emphasize the importance of proper “scoopage”).
— How to use the copy machine/printer and what to do if it doesn’t work without going into “Office Space” destructive mode.
— How do you get into the building if you come to work early and you aren’t given a key?
— How to use the phone at the desk, especially if the employee has to forward calls to another employee, etc.
Combined together, a well-crafted onboarding and orientation plan can turn new employees into seasoned and satisfied employees.